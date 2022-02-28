Storm's Dworsky named GAC Men's Hoops Player of the Week

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. —After helping guide Southeastern Oklahoma State to three wins in the final week of the season and secure the Great American Conference regular-season title, Adam Dworsky has been named the GAC Men's Basketball Player of the Week.

The Flower Mound native picks up the honor for the fourth time this season after averaging 18.3 points, 7.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

In a 75-68 win over Arkansas Tech, Dworsky turned in 15 points, nine assists and four rebounds.

He then had 25 points and six assists in an 80-76 victory against Oklahoma Baptist which clinched the top seed for the GAC Tournament.

Dworsky then had 15 points, seven assists and three steals in a 91-60 win over Northwestern Oklahoma State to guarantee the Storm finished along atop the GAC standings.