College Diamond Roundup — Grayson baseball splits; Storm softball wins

Herald Democrat

Connor McGinnis doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice but Grayson College came away with a split of a non-conference double-header against Howard College after a 9-7 loss at Dub Hayes Field.

Albert Serrano was 2-for-3, Noah Brewer doubled and drove in a run and Yanluis Ortiz walked, drove in a run and scored for the Vikings (9-5), who host Seminole State on Tuesday afternoon.

Grayson started with a 10-0 victory in five innings. Dalton Beck threw a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and two walks, Noah Brewer was 2-for-3 with two homers and four RBI, Chayton Krauss was 2-for-2 with a home run, double, walked and scored three times, Dax Dathe homered, walked twice and drove in a pair and Albert Serrano and J.D. Gregson also homered.

GAC

Harding 4, Southeastern Oklahoma State 0

SEARCY, Ark. — Southeastern Oklahoma State came away with a double-header split but a series win after the Storm had a 2-0 victory before a 4-0 loss in Great American Conference action at Harding.

Jordan Compton and four relievers combined on the shutout win. Compton went the first three innings, Logan Teske took care of the next three and got the win before Kenneth Klier and Dylan Turner each threw an inning and Jackson Sioson picked up the save for the Savage Storm (11-4, 4-2), which hosts Central Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Reid Rice had two hits and drove in a run while Cameron French had a sacrifice fly.

In the loss, Blake McQuain, Brett Gonzalez and Bryce McDermott each collected a hit.

Softball

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 7, Harding 4

DURANT, Okla. — Kyia Monahwee and Jaleigh Durst each homered as Southeastern Oklahoma State salvaged the final game of its Great American Conference opening series with a 7-4 victory against Harding at the Southeastern Softball Field.

Monahwee finished with two hits and three RBI while Durst drove in a pair, Peyton Streetman, Gracie Ore, Kady Fryrear and Bailey Beard all had two hits and Cheyenne Mahy doubled, drove in a run and earned the victory for the Savage Storm (10-8, 1-2), who travel to Texas A&M-Commerce for a non-conference double-header on Tuesday afternoon.