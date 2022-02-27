Sherman QB Grant transferring to Gunter for senior year

The Sherman Bearcats are looking for a starting quarterback while the Gunter Tigers may have found one all in the same move.

Junior Phoenix Grant transferred from Sherman to Gunter after his father, Heath Grant, was hired to be an assistant coach and special teams coordinator for the Tigers following five years on the Sherman coaching staff.

The younger Grant will play his final season at Gunter, which had a void at the quarterback position following the graduation of three-year-starter Hudson Graham.

After taking over as Sherman’s starting QB, Grant completed 154-of-295 passes for 2,031 yards and 15 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

He also ended up being the Bearcats’ leading rushing with 657 yards and nine touchdowns on 155 carries. Grant’s production on the ground almost matched the combined total of Caleb Thompson, Kane Bowen and Collins Muriithi, which was 159 carries for 667 yards and nine TDs.

Grant served as the backup quarterback to Tate Bethel as a sophomore and was 12-of-30 passing for 113 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions and ran 11 times for 83 yards but made a major impact as a starter at safety and was named honorable mention all-district.

Freshman Caleb Orr served as Grant’s back-up this season and rarely saw varsity action and did not throw a pass in those limited snaps.

Heath Grant has been an assistant coach for 12 years across stops at five schools, including three in Texoma. He spent the last five years in Sherman and has been the receivers coach.

Grant was at Howe for three seasons, including serving as the head baseball coach from 2015-17 before he moved over to SHS.

He had been the receivers coach at John Tyler for the 2012 and 2013 seasons when he left for Howe. Before that he had served as an assistant at Denison and Paris North Lamar

Heading into off-season workouts, it was expected that Gunter would turn to Ivy Hellman, who was the backup to Graham while being a two-way starter as a running back and defensive end during his junior year. Hellman was 4-for-5 passing for 33 yards. He had 68 carries for 690 yards and 9 TDs with 13 catches for 289 yards and five touchdowns.

Luke Dodd, who will be a junior in the fall, completed 3-for-4 attempts for 15 yards to go with 39 yards on four carries in limited varsity snaps.

Graham, who signed with Texas Tech to play safety, was a three-year starter at quarterback for the Tigers and as a senior was named third-team all-state.

He ran for 1,280 yards and 21 touchdowns on 143 carries and completed 114-of-169 passes for 1,825 yards and 27 TDs with seven interceptions in leading Gunter to a Class 3A Division II state runner-up finish and 15-1 record after losing, 49-35, against Franklin in the title game.

Graham helped lead Gunter to a state championship as a sophomore and reach the state semifinals as a junior.