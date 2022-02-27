Denison native Looney has three top-4 finishes at Pac-12 Championships

Herald Democrat

SEATTLE — Denison native Lindsay Looney had a strong finish to the 2022 Pac-12 Swimming Championships with three total top-four finishes.

Looney, a redshirt sophomore at Arizona State, was fourth in the 200 butterfly with a time of 1:54.26 that was the second-fastest time in program history behind the 1:54.17 she produced during an intrasquad meet in the middle of January.

She just missed the podium behind Stanford’s Lillie Nordmann in third at 1:53.92. Stanford’s Regan Smith won in 1:50.99, which is the fastest time in the country this year.

Looney has six of the top eight times in the 200 fly in ASU history.

She was part of the 800 free relay which took third in a time of 7:03.49 and on the 400 free relay that was fourth in 3:16.60.