College Roundup — Grayson softball, baseball sweep home double-headers

Herald Democrat

Kenna Collett went 5-for-5 with two home runs — including a grand slam — a double, 11 RBI and scored three times as Grayson College defeated Murray State College, 17-8, in five innings to sweep a home non-conference double-header.

Hailey Vess was 3-for-4 with a homer, three RBI and scored twice, J.T. Smith was 4-for-5 with a double and scored four times, Sage Harlow was 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice and Amiah Galcatcher walked four times and scored for the Lady Vikings (9-1), who start North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at McLennan on Wednesday.

Kaylee Hewitt homered and drove in three runs, Kenna Collett singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice and Kye Stone and Macee Cobb each singled and drove in a run during a 6-4 victory.

Simpson 14, Austin College 2 (6)

IRVING — Lizzy Preston singled and scored during Austin College’s 14-2 loss in six innings against Simpson in non-conference action.

Hailie Swiatkowski and Aubri Dayle Smith each drove in runs and Joli Kirkpatrick scored for Austin College (2-7), which plays a double-header at Howard Payne on Tuesday afternoon.

GAC

Harding 8, Southeastern Oklahoma State 5

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State dropped both games to start its Great American Conference opening series against Harding with a 12-7 defeat before losing, 8-5, in Game 2.

In Game 1, Kady Fryrear had two RBI while Peyton Streetman and Jaleigh Durst each singled and drove in a run for the Savage Storm (9-8, 0-2), who close out the series on Monday afternoon.

Durst had two hits in Game 2 while Cheyenne Mahy drove in two runs and Fryrear finished with a hit and a drove in a run.

Baseball

Non-conference

Grayson College 3, Howard College 1

Beau Leonards and two relievers combined on a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts as Grayson College defeated Howard College, 3-1, to sweep a non-conference double-header at Dub Hayes Field.

Leonards went the first three innings, followed by three from Jaron DeBerry and Dax Dathe earned the save with his inning of work. Brandon Howell doubled and scored, Cam Wheeler drive in a run and scored and Zack Hudspeth doubled, walked and drove in a run for Grayson (8-4), which squares off with Howard in another double-header on Monday afternoon.

The Vikings opened with a 17-1 victory as Yanluis Ortiz was 3-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored three times, Davis Powell was 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored three times, Chayton Krauss was 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and scored twice, Wheeler went 2-for-2 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Howell doubled, drove in three and scored, Albert Serrano singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice and Devin Warner singled, drove in two and scored. Clark Candiotti allowed an unearned run on six hits with seven strikeouts and a walk.

Texas Wesleyan 11, Austin College 3

FORT WORTH — Alex Angerstein singled, walked and drove in two runs during Austin College’s 11-3 loss against Texas Wesleyan as the ‘Roos dropped a non-conference double-header.

Jake Trapani singled and scored, Brandon Hill doubled and walked and Brant Stuber walked twice for Austin College (0-5), which faces Howard Payne in Cleburne on Tuesday night.

Zack Mahoney was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in four and scored during the ‘Roos 24-9 loss in the opener. Branson Vrazel was 2-for-3, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Logan Ballard doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored and Garrett Gray singled, drove in a run and scored.

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 6, Harding 3

SEARCY, Ark. — Southeastern Oklahoma State scored five runs over the final two innings on its way to a 6-3 win over Harding in the opening game of a Great American Conference series.

Reid Rice collected a pair of hits and drove in a run while Blake McQuain and Cameron French each finished with a hit and an RBI for the Savage Storm (10-3, 3-1), who complete the series with a double-header on Monday afternoon.

Jacob Pitter allowed three runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts in seven innings to get the win and Jackson Sioson nailed down the save with a pair of strikeouts in the ninth.