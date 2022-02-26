Skipworth's three in final seconds sends VA to region quarterfinals

PLANO — Blake Skipworth didn’t know how much time was left on the clock. He didn’t know where he was in relation to the three-point line. What he did know was that Van Alstyne was losing and after Carson Brown intentionally missed a free throw, the rebound was deflected his way. And he was open.

“I knew I wasn’t going to get a better shot than that. I had no one on me so I had a chance for it,” the senior guard said. “I put some extra arc on it. It felt pretty good.”

Skipworth’s shot was indeed behind the line and it swished through the net with four seconds left to give Van Alstyne a 65-64 victory over Wilmer-Hutchins in a Class 4A Region II area round match-up at Plano West.

With the clock running and no timeouts, the Eagles didn’t inbound the ball until two more seconds had ticked off and DeShon Shorter’s Hail Mary shot, which came from inside the VA three-point line, was blocked by J.J. Boling.

“It’s a scenario you work on but we would never want to be in it,” Van Alstyne head coach Russell Best said. “I told Carson it was the best miss of his life. Skip hit a big-time three like he’s done throughout his career.”

The Panthers (29-5) will face three-time defending region champ Oak Cliff Faith Family in the region quarterfinals at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Lewisville.

Boling had 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Brown scored 15 points, Zach Thomas totaled 10 points and Skipworth chipped in eight points for Van Alstyne, which has won 18 straight. The Panthers are in the area round for the eighth time in nine seasons and making a third straight appearance.

Shorter scored 17 points, Devion Thomas had 13 points and nine rebounds and JaKobe Mays finished with 10 points for Wilmer-Hutchins (20-12), which was trying to reach the second round for the fifth straight season.

After Wilmer-Hutchins had gone up by three, Brown was fouled after the Panthers inbounded the ball with 8.2 seconds remaining. He made the first and then Best called timeout to set up the final sequence.

“The two guys at the top were supposed to get to the wing and have it tapped back to them,” Best said. “Sometimes you’ve got to be lucky at the right time too.”

Wilmer-Hutchins led twice late, the first when Devion Thomas was fouled grabbing a defensive rebound with 1:09 on the clock. He converted both free throws and the Eagles were up 61-59.

Van Alstyne tied the score on the ensuing possession when Thomas, who played major minutes with Kade Ramer in foul trouble, and the sophomore scored off an inbounds pass by Boling with 45 seconds to go.

“ZT practices hard every day,” Best said. “It paid off for him today because we needed him.”

Wilmer-Hutchins brought the ball up and called a timeout with 30 seconds showing. Mays connected on a three-pointer from the top of the key and the Eagles were 13 seconds from advancing but couldn’t hold on.

Boling converted a three-point play to open the fourth quarter and then followed a three from Daunte Williams with one of his own. But the Panthers went scoreless for nearly four minutes and Wilmer-Hutchins took advantage. Shorter’s three-point play with 4:49 remaining put the Eagles up 57-56 for their first lead since the first 30 seconds of the game and a minute later Mays hit a jumper.

Out of a timeout, Skipworth hit a three from the left side off a behind-the-back pass from Boling with 3:20 left and the score stayed tied at 59 for another two minutes to set up the dramatic finish.

The Eagles raced out the locker room with an 8-0 run that erased all but a point of Van Alstyne’s lead to begin the third quarter and the rest of the game neither team led by more than five.

Twice in the third Wilmer-Hutchins was within a point, the latter on a three-point play from Shorter, but the Panthers wouldn’t give up the lead.

Boling answered with a three from the left corner and he added another triple later in the third for a 46-41 advantage.

Jeffery Dotie and Shorter each hit a pair of free throws to pull the Eagles within two points but Brown put back his own miss as Van Alstyne held a 50-48 lead going to the fourth quarter.

Van Alstyne was about to take a 12-point lead into the break but Mays drilled a three that made it a 35-26 margin at the half.

Thomas had consecutive layins late in the second quarter to give the Panthers a double-digit advantage for the first time at 31-21.

Wilmer-Hutchins had a strong start to the stanza and was down by a single possession before VA was able to widen the gap.

After Thomas gave Wilmer-Hutchins the lead on the game’s first basket, the Eagles trailed the rest of the first half following Boling’s three-point play.

Van Alstyne held a 17-12 advantage after the first quarter on Brown’s pull-up jumper in the lane with two seconds on the clock.

Boling had 11 points in the opening frame to help power the Panthers to a 15-7 lead but Dotie and Thomas trimmed the deficit to five for Wilmer-Hutchins.