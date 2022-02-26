Gardner's hat trick helps Lady Jackets top Lady Bearcats

Heading into the home stretch, the Lady Yellow Jackets are one of three teams battling for the final playoff spot in 10-5A. And while each contest has the chance to end in neither a win nor a loss, Denison has to maximize every opportunity to lock down wins.

“Every game is to go get three points. A tie isn’t going to help you, even if you get the two points,” DHS head coach Aaron Bach said. “With this district this year, anybody can beat anybody. We’ve seen that with the scores.”

Hattie Gardner netted a hat trick and added an assist as the Lady Jackets defeated the Sherman Lady Bearcats, 5-2, in district action at Munson Stadium.

The victory kept Denison (13-6-2, 5-5) in a fourth-place tie with McKinney North, and a game in front of The Colony, with four matches remaining. The Lady Jackets play at North on Tuesday and end the regular season against The Colony in a battle where two of the teams will end up staying home.

Sherman (3-12-2, 0-9-1) again played its rival tough for a half but came up short. The Lady Cats will look to be a spoiler the rest of the way, starting when it hosts Lovejoy on Tuesday.

The Lady Jackets have been without leading scorer Alyssa Patterson, who tore an ACL in the first meeting with North. Gardner has been in more of the lead role but one player can’t make up the production of nearly 40 goals.

“She’s kinda taken it on her shoulders. She wanted to do it all but the whole team has to contribute,” Bach said. “It’s been a collective effort to score.”

Much of the action came in the final 25 minutes as three goals in a seven-minute stretch saw Denison open a 4-1 advantage.

Gardner scored when her corner kick from the left side was headed into the net for an own goal with just over 24 minutes left. Thirty seconds later she completed the hat trick after getting around a defender on the left side and sending it just inside the right post.

Sherman felt the urgency and pushed towards the goal. Emma Ford just missed scoring when her rebound off a corner went over the crossbar and Brandy Moran came up short on a long run where DHS keeper Mary Siems ran the pass down before Moran could have a breakaway chance.

The Lady Bearcats got on the board when Kaley Wuestenfeld bent her corner kick from the left side inside the far post with 17:10 on the clock.

But Landry Lay was able to boot home Gardner’s corner kick inside the right post to make it 5-1 with 5:30 remaining.

Sherman closed the scoring with just over three minutes to go when Ford was credited with an own goal on a pass attempt in the box that was deflected backwards and away from Siems, who was moving towards the right post.

In the first 15 minutes of the second half, each side had a couple of chances – including a goal disallowed because Gardner was ruled offsides.

Denison carried a 2-0 lead into the break after scoring twice in the final 17 minutes, including right before half-time.

Gardner corralled a long kick by Siems just past midfield and she made a run down the middle, weaving and speeding into the open before sending the ball into the bottom right corner of the net with 1:17 left in the half.

Before that the Lady Jackets had tried to extend their lead but Gardner had a long shot go wide left and Lay got free for a run but her long point-blank shot was right at Briany Mendoza with just over five minutes to go in the half.

Following a rocky start, the Denison defense settled in and held Sherman with barely any opportunities from the midpoint of the half until intermission.

The Lady Jackets picked up their pace about 15 minutes into the match. Denison controlled possession in Sherman’s end but it didn’t result in many opportunities. Emma McLemore sent a through ball but it was too long and Mendoza tracked it down and later Lay tried to make a move in the left side of the box but was cut off by a pair of defenders.

Kalyn Lashley nearly scored off a corner kick but her redirection bounced off the crossbar and the Lady Bearcats cleared it with 24 minutes left in the half.

Lashley put Denison ahead when she knocked home an attempted clear on a scramble in front. Mendoza went to make a save and the rebound shot was stopped by a defender waiting on the goal line. But the ball never made it out of the danger zone and Lashley scored with just over 16 minutes on the clock for the 1-0 advantage.

It was Sherman with the chances early on. Moran got behind a defender but Siems cut off the angle and her shot hit the left side of the net just minutes into the contest.

A few minutes after that, Riley Tillotson had a free kick from 20 yards out on the right side but her attempt sailed wide left.

The third chance in the first 10 minutes for the Lady Bearcats was when Lielene Perez-Soto sent a long shot that also missed wide left.

“I knew they were going to give us fits,” Bach said. “We started slow and that’s been our thing. Sherman could have had two goals in the first 15 minutes and we could have been down 2-0 easily.”