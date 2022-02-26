Diamond Roundup — DHS softball goes 0-3; VA, S&S baseball have no-nos

Herald Democrat

ALLEN — Ashlinn Hamilton homered, walked and drove in two runs but the Denison Lady Yellow Jackets finished a winless weekend at the Allen Tournament with a 12-3 loss in four innings to Plano East.

Katelynn Martinez singled, walked and scored and Jewel Hiberd singled and scored for Denison (6-3), which hosts S&S on Tuesday night.

In a 4-1 loss in three innings against Timber Creek, Maddison Luper homered, Alicia Bohannon singled and Bella Palmer walked.

Bohannon went 2-for-2 with a double, drove in a run and scored when Denison started the tournament with a 7-6 loss in four innings to L.D. Bell.

Hamilton homered and drove in a pair, Autumn Mitchell singled, drove in a run and scored and Martinez and Hiberd each walked and scored for the Lady Jackets.

Richardson Pearce Tournament

Van Alstyne 18, Richardson Pearce 0 (3)

In Richardson, Kelsie Adams was perfect with eight strikeouts and went 2-for-3 with a triple, home run, five RBI and scored three times as Van Alstyne ended the Richardson Pearce Tournament with a win over the hosts.

Tess Cutler was 3-for-3 with two doubles, walked, drove in three and scored three times, Callie Hunter was 3-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice, Paige Scarbro was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs, Danielle Anderson was 2-for-2 with a homer, two RBI and scored twice and Madi Thomas was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored for Van Alstyne (7-1), which plays at Lindsay on Tuesday night.

VA also earned a 31-0 victory in two innings against Dallas Skyline. Rylee Adams struck out all six batters she faced and was 3-for-3 with two doubles and a triple, five RBI and scored three times, Kelsie Adams was 4-for-4 with two home runs and a double, walked, drove in six and scored four times, Savy Soto was 3-for-3 with a double, three RBI and scored twice, Jenna Pharr was 3-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in a run and scored four times, Thomas was 2-for-3 with a homer, five RBI and three runs, Scarbro was 2-for-2 with a double, walked twice drove in a run and scored four times and Cutler was 2-for-3, walked, drove in two and scored four times.

The Lady Panthers also had an 8-0 victory in five innings against Caddo Mills. Kelsie Adams was 2-for-3 with a homer, three RBI and threw a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and a walk. Cutler was 2-for-3 with a double and scored, Scarbro homered, Anderson doubled and drove in a run and Thomas singled, walked, drove in a run and scored.

Van Alstyne opened the tournament with a 1-0 loss in six innings against Richardson despite Kelsie Adams throwing a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks. Rylee Adams and Scarbro singled.

Non-district

Bells 11, Tom Bean 0 (3)

In Bells, Chloe Russum tripled, drove in two, scored twice and earned a shutout victory in the Lady Panthers’ non-district win against Tom Bean.

Kylee Beach was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Blair Baker singled, drove in two and scored, Bailee Dorris walked twice and scored three runs and Tatum Daniels walked twice and scored twice for Bells (5-4), which hosts Blue Ridge on Tuesday to open District 11-3A play.

Madison Holmes, Emmy Pennell and Delaney Hemming singled for Tom Bean.

Bells also had a 9-1 loss to Farmersville in five innings. Blair Baker doubled and drove in a run, Bailee Dorris tripled and Alectra Mask walked twice and scored.

Baseball

Community Tournament

Van Alstyne 2, Greenville 0 (5)

In Nevada, Dakota Howard threw a no-hitter with seven strikeouts and four walks during Van Alstyne’s win in five innings against Greenville.

Mathew Crawford walked and scored twice and Shane Dennis singled for Van Alstyne (2-0), which plays at Farmersville on Monday.

Gainesville Tournament

S&S 8, Gainesville 0 (5)

Keeden Jones threw a no-hitter with eight strikeouts and two walks as S&S defeated the host Leopards in the Gainesville Tournament.

Cade Russell doubled, drove in three and scored, Nolan Moore doubled and drove in a run and Landon Lewis singled, walked, drove in a run and scored for S&S (1-1), which hosts Ector on Tuesday night.

Anna Tournament

Gunter 8, Anna 5 (4)

In Anna, Mason Sadler singled, walked, drove in two runs and scored as Gunter ended the Anna Tournament with a victory over the host Coyotes.

Landon Pelfrey drove in two runs and scored, Trey Oblas singled, drove in a run and scored and Carter Layton walked twice, drove in a run and scored for the Tigers (2-0), who play in the Aubrey Tournament starting on Thursday.

Gunter started the tournament and its season with a 5-1 victory against Anna in five innings. Oblas was 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBI and scored, Cade Dodson tripled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored, Sadler singled, walked and scored twice and Isaac Villanueva allowed a run on four hits with five strikeouts and a walk.

Whitesboro 2, Howe 0 (6)

In Anna, Hayden Maynard and Maxx Parker combined on the three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and two walks as Whitesboro opened its season with a victory against Howe in the Anna Tournament.

Dax Martin singled and drove in both runs and Greyson Ledbetter singled and scored for Whitesboro, which is slated to host the Bulldogs on Tuesday night.

Anna 8, Whitewright 2 (6)

In Anna, Shane Davis was 2-for-3 and drove in a run as Whitewright ended the Anna Tournament with a loss against the host Coyotes.

Clayton Warford singled, walked and scored and Tyler Trapp walked and scored for the Tigers (0-3), who play at Bridgeport on Monday.

Whitewright opened the tourney with a 6-1 loss in five innings against Anna. Cooper Coley was 2-for-3 and Trapp singled, walked twice and scored.