College Roundup — Austin College women's hoops loses in SCAC semis

Kacie West hit six three-pointers and finished with 24 points to go with five steals but fifth-seed Austin College lost against top-seeded Trinity, 90-77, in the semifinals of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament at Hughey Gymnasium.

Natalie McCoy had 15 points and nine assists, Sarah Putnicki totaled 15 points and eight rebounds, Lauren Traylor also scored 15 points and Naomi Anamekwe grabbed seven rebounds for Austin College (10-16).

Ashlyn Milton scored 25 points for Trinity (24-2).

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 85, Northwestern Oklahoma State 54

DURANT, Okla. — Kamryn Cantwell scored 26 points on 9-of-10 shooting to go with seven rebounds, four assists and four steals and Southeastern Oklahoma State earned an 85-54 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State the regular-season finale at Bloomer Sullivan Arena to punch its ticket to the Great American Conference Tournament.

The Savage Storm (12-16, 10-12) had to win and also got the help it needed with East Central’s win over Oklahoma Baptist. Southeastern will be the No. 8 seed in the GAC tourney and face top-seed Southwestern Oklahoma at 8 p.m. on Thursday in Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Okla.

Briley Moon finished with 17 points while Grace Alverson came off the bench with 11 points and Haiden Williams and Jordan Benson each chipped in seven points and Aimee Alverson handed out six assists.

Water Polo

Women

Cal Lutheran Invite

Austin College 18, Chapman 13

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Lexi Wong and Sophie Oliver each scored six goals as Austin College ended the Cal Lutheran Invite with an 18-13 victory against Chapman.

The ‘Roos (2-2) also had a 19-4 loss against Long Island. Presley Woods scored twice while Kylee Noble and Cory McGrath each had goals for Austin College, which is off until March 12 when it travels to San Diego State for a tournament.