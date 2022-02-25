Sherman shuts out Denison in 10-5A boys soccer action

Herald Democrat

Julian Nandin had a goal and an assist as the Sherman Bearcats defeated the Denison Yellow Jackets, 3-0, in District 10-5A action at Sherman High School.

Roman Quintana and Ceasar Perales also scored, Paxson Wecker added an assist and Luis Terrazas earned the shutout for fifth-place Sherman (7-8-3, 3-6-1), which hosts fourth-place Lovejoy on Tuesday night. The Bearcats need to win in regulation to stay in the playoff race for the final spot.

Denison (3-13-3, 0-9-1) will play at McKinney North on Tuesday night.

Nandin’s goal gave the Bearcats a 1-0 lead at half-time and it stayed that until the 72nd minute when Quintana scored off a pass from Wecker.

Perales closed out the scoring in the final minute off an assist by Nandin.