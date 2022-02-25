College Roundup — AC women's hoops advance to SCAC semifinals

Herald Democrat

Natalie McCoy had 26 points and seven rebounds as fifth-seeded Austin College defeated fourth-seeded Schreiner, 69-55, to open the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament at Hughey Gymnasium.

The ‘Roos (10-15) will face top seed Trinity in the semifinals at 5 p.m. It is the seven straight season AC has reached the tourney semis.

Kacie West added 11 points, six rebounds and three steals while Sarah Putnicki totaled 10 points and eight rebounds for Austin College.

Elisa Peralta had 13 points for Schreiner (13-13).

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 71, Oklahoma Baptist 53

DURANT, Okla. — Chandler Kemp put up a season-high 19 points to go with six assists and five rebounds as Southeastern Oklahoma State kept its postseason hopes alive with a 71-53 win over Oklahoma Baptist in Great American Conference action at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

To earn a berth in the GAC Tournament, the Savage Storm (11-16, 9-12) need to beat Northwestern Oklahoma State in the regular-season finale on Saturday night in Bloomer Sullivan Arena and have either Oklahoma Baptist or Arkansas Tech lose their final games.

Briley Moon was next in line with 16 points and five rebounds, Kamryn Cantwell hit double-digits with 11 points and Aimee Alverson added six points and three assists.

Water Polo

Women

Cal Lutheran Invite

Austin College 10, Fresno Taylor 9

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Maddi Taylor had four goals as Austin College finished the first day of the Cal Lutheran Invite with a 10-9 victory over Fresno Pacific.

Ali Wong added a pair of goals for Austin College (1-1), which finishes tourney play on Saturday against Long Island and Chapman

AC opened the tournament and the season with a 9-8 loss against Cal Lutheran. Sophie Oliver, Brooke Le and Wong all scored twice while Alyssa Ross and Taylor added goals for the ‘Roos, who led 7-6 going to the fourth quarter.