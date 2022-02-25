Boys Basketball Roundup — 3A trio gets ousted in area round

Herald Democrat

FRISCO — The Bells Panthers had the best season in school history come to an end with a 61-48 loss against Ponder in a Class 3A Region II area round match-up at Prosper Rock Hill.

Bells (25-7) had never won a playoff game before this season.

The Panthers jumped to an early 18-10 lead in the first quarter and were up 18-14 going to the second quarter.

But the Lions went into half-time with a 33-26 advantage that increased to 49-38 by the end of the third quarter.

Ponder (31-3) will face Dallas Madison in the region quarterfinals.

Dallas Madison 58, Howe 31

In Frisco, the Bulldogs had their best season in 16 years come to an end against perennial power Dallas Madison in a Class 3A Region II area round contest at Frisco Lebanon Trail.

Howe (16-9), which had its nine-game winning streak snapped, was in the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2006 and earned their first playoff victory since 2005.

Madison (32-6) will face Ponder in the region quarterfinals. The Trojans are trying to reach the state tournament for the seventh time in 10 years.

The margin of victory was the second-closest against Madison in its last 16 games.

Leonard 44, Whitesboro 42

In Princeton, the Bearcats were unable to force overtime in the final seconds as Leonard edged Whitesboro in a Class 3A Region II area round game.

Whitesboro (24-9) held a 42-39 lead with just under 45 seconds left but Justin Campbell tied the game with a three-pointer at 33 seconds and scored the deciding basket with just over four seconds remaining.

The Bearcats had a chance to tie the game but Jake Hermes’ shot at the buzzer bounced out and Leonard (26-6), which will face Commerce in the region quarterfinals, held on.

The Tigers led just 8-6 after the first quarter before Whitesboro jumped in front, 17-15, at half-time and was up 28-25 after three quarters.