Southeastern tennis player Matteodo named GAC Women's Player of Week

DURANT, Okla. — After helping Southeastern to a pair of big wins, Chiara Matteodo has been named Great American Conference Women's Tennis Player of the Week.

Matteodo, a sophomore from Saluzzo, Italy, earned two singles and two doubles wins as the Savage Storm defeated Dallas Baptist and UT Tyler by matching 5-2 scores.

She paired with Georgia Hosking for two wins at No. 3 doubles and then she earned a straight-set win at No. 4 against Dallas Baptist's Adriana Carpenter and rallied for a three-set victory against UT Tyler's Chloe Chawner.

The wins helped the Savage Storm off to a 3-0 start to the spring season.