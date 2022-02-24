Outdoor Notebook — Texas Fly Fishing Festival still on this weekend

Lynn Burkhead

For the Herald Democrat

As Old Man Winter’s latest icy visit begins to wane this weekend, spring fishing season is only a short time away.

And with that idea firmly in place looking at next week’s spring like weather forecast, this weekend will help fly anglers get ready for one of their favorite times of the year. That will happen on Saturday and Sunday as the 5th Annual Texas Fly Fishing & Brew Festival opens its doors for the Feb. 26-27 event at the Mesquite Convention Center.

As has usually been the case, the event will have numerous vendors as well as several nationally known fly fishing authors, guides, and experts on hand to deliver seminar presentations, casting clinics, and fly tying instruction. This year’s fly fishing star power line-up includes the likes of Kirk Deeter of Trout Unlimited magazine, noted Colorado fly fishing guide and fly tier Pat Dorsey, and Umpqua Signature Fly Tier Phil Iwane.

There will also be plenty of Texoma area fly fishing talent and expertise on hand with seminar presenters and instructors like Van Alstyne's kayak fishing expert Jerry Hamon and Sherman's own expert fly casting instructor Rex Walker to name a couple.

Also included in the lineup this weekend is Chris Johnson, a noted guide, Umpqua fly tier, and the owner and operator of Living Waters Fly Shop in Round Rock.

While I haven’t visited every fly shop in Texas and the southwest, I’ve been to plenty as my wife can attest to. And when I pass through the Austin area, I always make it a point to try and stop at Living Waters because it’s one of the best and most well stocked fly shops I’ve ever come across. Not to mention the fact that it’s just down the street from the famed Round Rock Donuts shop.

But donuts aside, Johnson is of the marquee personalities for this 2022 North Texas fly fishing event and for good reason since he is an IFFF certified casting instructor, an Umpqua Signature Fly Designer, a Tenkara USA Guide, and a TPWD Angler Educator. If those credentials aren’t enough, he is also a pro team member for Whiting Farms, Scott Fly Rods, Dyna-King fly tying vises, and Scientific Anglers among others.

With the central Texas fly guide making his first appearance at the Festival, Chris will be presenting seminars on Fly Fishing the Republic of Texas, Fly Fishing the Guadalupe River, Fly Fishing Southern Colorado, and Fly Fishing the Texas Hill Country. As an expert on all of those waters — not to mention an expert fly-tyer for patterns like the Johnson Creek Leech — you could spend the entire day listening to Chris and gain a complete education on fly fishing across most of Texas.

If you’re interested in attending the 5th Annual Texas Fly Fishing Festival & Brew Fest this weekend, general admission tickets are $20 each day while a weekend pass is $30.

That price includes limited beer tasting tickets for those 21 and over, as long as they come with a valid identification. Also note that while most seminars are free, some classes and topics carry a fee and have a limited attendance available.

To find out about it all, please visit the event’s website at www.txflyfishingfestival.org ; contact festival director Beau Beasley at Fishutopia@comcast.net; or call 703-402-8338.

RRFF Fly Tying Rendezvous — After winter weather scuttled the Red River Rendezvous a couple of weeks ago, the annual fly tying extravaganza has been rescheduled for March 4th and 5th, 2022 according to the Red River Fly Fishers.

According to the RRFF website, setup is from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 4th. Dinner will be provided, but attendees will need to bring their own drinks.

After that, the fly tying activities will run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 5th. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for the Saturday portion of the Red River Rendezvous fly tying event, but once again, you’ll need to bring your own drinks.

Those planning to attend are reminded that state park admission is $5 for adults, while children 12 and under are admitted for free. Attendees can also gain admission with an annual Texas Parks and Wildlife Department state park annual pass.

For additional information, visit the RRFF website at www.rrff.org . Attendees can also contact the group by e-mail at rrflyfishers@yahoo.com.

Texoma DU Readies for Spring Event — While winter has been in full command this week, spring isn’t all that far off. And with the calendar turning to March next week, the Texoma DU Couple’s spring fundraiser event is returning to the Mayor Arena at Loy Lake Park on Friday, March 25, beginning at 6 p.m.

While Cajun food has been catered in the past, this year, the local quacker backer group will opt for Texas barbecue catered by Deiter Brothers in Lindsay. Tickets to Texoma Couples event (which are $75 for couples and $60 for individuals) can be purchased at the DU events page on the organization’s website at https://ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com/event/Texoma-Spring-Event-55625.

For tickets and more information, call Paul Terrell at 903-267-4108 or Newt Wright at 918-557-2622.

Fork BPT Championship Round Today — While the weather has been wintry and cold much of the week, the Bass Pro Tour anglers competing on Lake Fork the last several days haven't been complaining too much.

Why? Because they’ve been landing lots of sizable bass in the four to six-pound range, as well as a few double-digit lunkers.

While the Stage Two BPT event in Quitman was scheduled to be completed yesterday, the winter weather overnight on Wednesday and the frigid weather on Thursday forced postponement of the Championship Round until today.

That's when the Jones' family from the Waco area will try and take home the Lake Fork BPT crown as father Alton Jones, Sr., the 2008 Bassmaster Classic champ, and his son Alton Jones, Jr., both make a run at this week’s big trophy and $100,000 payday.

Jones, Sr. won his group competition earlier in the week to qualify for today’s final round, as did Jacob Wheeler. Jones, Jr., captured the Knockout Round win on Wednesday with 12 bass weighing 52-pounds, 03-ounces to join both his father and Wheeler in the event’s final 10 anglers.

Wheeler and the Jones’ father-and-son duo will be joined today by a Championship Round field that includes Dakota Ebare, former Oklahoma State college angler Zack Birge, 2015 Classic champ Casey Ashley, Justin Lucas, Cole Floyd, Jonathan VanDam, and Jeff Sprague.

Look for full details in next week’s Herald Democrat Outdoors. In the meantime, visit www.majorleaguefishing.com for more information and to watch live streaming action today.