Lynn Burkhead — TPWD seeks public input on Grayson County rifle season

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try, and try again. That’s apparently the idea driving the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department as the Austin-based agency brings a rifle deer season proposal to Grayson County once again.

In the previous attempts over the past quarter century, packed public meetings were held locally as residents generally spoke against the proposals and made it clear that a rifle season is not what they want in their backyard.

If local comments and social media are any indication, another packed house will show up on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the Grayson College Center for Workplace Learning. The public meeting will begin at 7 p.m. according to a TPWD news release.

At that upcoming public meeting, Alan Cain, white-tailed deer program leader for TPWD, and his staff, will present their case for pushing forward a petition brought to the agency last year by two gentlemen wanting to bring rifle hunting to Grayson County and three neighboring counties to the south and southeast.

Specifically, the proposal that TPWD has signed off on would allow for the “…harvest of white-tailed deer by firearm during youth, general, and the Managed Lands Deer Program (MLDP) season in Collin, Dallas, Grayson, and Rockwall counties.

“The proposal would also remove the prohibition of crossbow use during the archery season, restrict antlerless harvest to archery season, youth season, and 4 doe days during general season, and require mandatory harvest reporting of white-tailed deer tagged with a hunting license tag in these four counties.”

While TPWD is obviously for this proposal and, historically, at least, numerous local hunters, residents, and politicians have not been, the entire matter will ultimately be decided by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission, who will vote for or against the proposal at its March 24, 2022 hearing in Austin.

Interested in making your voice heard, one way or the other? According to TPWD, there are multiple ways to do so over the next several weeks.

First, you can show up in Denison on March 9 and make your voice heard at the public meeting. TPWD staff will present its case for the proposal, and if previous hearings are any indication, there will then be a chance for interested parties to comment publicly. Incidentally, no other proposals will be discussed at that local Grayson County public meeting.

Next, you can also watch a Zoom Webinar presentation next week on Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. as TPWD Wildlife Division staff presents proposed hunting regulation changes and answers questions online. To register for the Webinar, go to TPWD’s website at https://esc11.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_B43I7HCeSGGlRIxRMQ_fCQ. And according to a TPWD news release, the webinar will also be posted on the agency’s YouTube channel and Facebook page as well.

If neither one of those options work for you, there are plenty of other possibilities still available. Those include making comments online through March 23, 2022. To do so, simply go to the agency’s website and follow the instructions at https://tpwd.texas.gov/business/feedback/public_comment.

You can also let the agency know your feelings on the local proposal, as well as any other statewide hunting proposals, by e-mail. To comment on migratory game bird proposals, contact Shaun Oldenburger at shaun.oldenburger@tpwd.texas.gov. To comment on proposals concerning mule deer antler restrictions and a season extension, contact Shawn Gray at shawn.gray@tpwd.texas.gov. And to comment on the Grayson County rifle season proposal and/or any other whitetail proposals throughout the state, contact Alan Cain at alan.cain@tpwd.texas.gov.

And finally, if you’re interested in actually traveling to the Capitol City of Austin later next month, you can also give public comment at the TPW Commission meeting on Thursday, March 24.TPWD notes that those wishing to provide public testimony at that meeting are required to pre-register to speak while realizing that public testimony is normally limited to three minutes per person.

If that option interests you, you can pre-register for the meeting by going to the agency’s website at https://tpwd.texas.gov/business/feedback/public_comment.

After all is said and done, from the public meeting in Grayson County to the Zoom Webinar to online comment to e-mail communication to traveling to the Commission hearing itself, there are numerous options available to make your voice heard.

And according to TPWD, all such input will be considered before any action is taken by the TPW Commission on March 24.

So, if you’ve got an opinion on this matter one way or the other, consider the options noted above and be sure to make your voice heard locally and in Austin.