Outdoors Digest

Lynn Burkhead

For the Herald Democrat

Calendar

Through Feb. 27 – Texas quail hunting season.

Through March 13 – Texas East Zone Light Goose Conservation Order Season.

Through March 13 – Texas West Zone Light Goose Conservation Order Season.

Through March 30 – Oklahoma Light Goose Conservation Order Season.

Feb. 26-27 – 5th annual Texas Fly Fishing & Brew Festival at the Mesquite Convention Center. For information, visit https://txflyfishingfestival.org .

Feb. 27 - TPWD trout stocking at Sherman’s Pebblebrook Community Park Pond.

March 1 – Monthly meeting of the Red River Fly Fishers in the Rec Hall at Eisenhower State Park. For information, including the night’s speaker and fly tying schedule info, visit www.rrff.org .

March 4-6 – 52nd Bassmaster Classic on South Carolina’s Lake Hartwell. For information, visit www.bassmaster.com .

March 9 – TPWD public meeting on proposed gun deer season in Grayson, Collin, Dallas, and Rockwall Counties. The 7 p.m. meeting is in the CWL Auditorium of the Grayson College Center for Workplace Learning at 6101 Grayson Drive in Denison.

March 19-May 1 – Texas South Zone Spring Turkey Season.

March 20 - JC Outdoors Lake Texoma Spring Teams Event out of Alberta Creek Resort at 6:45 p.m.. To register for the derby (which has an entry fee of $120), send a text to (214)773-5451. For more info, visit www.jcoutdoors.com

March 23-24 – TPW Commission Meeting in Austin.

March 23-27 – Bass Pro Tour REDCREST Championship on Oklahoma’s Grand Lake. For info, visit www.majorleaguefishing.com .

April 2-May 15 – Texas North Zone Spring Turkey Season.

April 2 – Bois D’arc Creek Ducks Unlimited Dinner at the Magnolia Grace Ranch in Leonard. For info, visit www.ducks.org .

April 5 – Monthly meeting of the Red River Fly Fishers in the Rec Hall at Eisenhower State Park. For information, including the night’s speaker and fly tying schedule info, visit www.rrff.org .

April 8-10 – Ducks Unlimited Expo at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. For information, visit www.duckexpo.com .

April 9-14 – Bass Pro Tour Heavy Hitters Tournament out of Tyler, Texas at Lake Palestine. For information, visit www.majorleaguefishing.com .

April 16 – Oklahoma spring turkey season.

April 22-May 14 – East Texas spring turkey season (including Grayson, Fannin, and Lamar Counties).

May 3 – Monthly meeting of the Red River Fly Fishers in the Rec Hall at Eisenhower State Park. For information, including the night’s speaker and fly tying schedule info, visit www.rrff.org .

May 19-22 - Simms Bassmaster Elite Series tournament on Lake Fork. For information, visit www.bassmaster.com .

Notes

BREAKING NEWS…Angler Brody Davis landed a 17.06-pound largemouth at O.H. Ivie Reservoir on Thursday, a bass that will be the new lake record and the sixth biggest largemouth bass in Texas state history. As the sixth bass to ever weigh in at 17-pounds or better, the fish is the biggest bass caught in Texas since Jan. 1992 when Barry St. Clair landed the current 18.18-pound state record…Look for more details on this fish in next week’s Herald Democrat Outdoors…When March 1 rolls around next week, so does the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation's annual "Rack Madness" as the event goes live again and returns to in-person scoring sessions at the ODWC headquarters in Oklahoma City. According to an ODWC news release, this event welcomes anyone to bring in their antlers, horns or skulls for professional scoring by ODWC personnel. Also, ODWC says that registrants who bring an item for scoring might end up winning a prize drawing, including the grand prize: an Oklahoma Lifetime Combination Hunting and Fishing License valued at $775, provided by the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation…This year, ODWC notes that the grand-prize winner will not need to be present to win but must be eligible to hold a lifetime license and will have the option to transfer the prize to someone else who is eligible… Where will Rack Madness take place? ODWC says it will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at 1801 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Oklahoma City…Attendees will be able to see the Operation Game Thief trailer with its “Oklahoma Wall of Shame” display, show off their trophies to other hunters, and experience some great camaraderie among fellow sportsmen and sportswomen…Participants should pre-register at license.gooutdoorsoklahoma.com/Event/ViewEvent.aspx?id=105787 . Scoring will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a two-item scoring limit per participant…To qualify, antlers must both be attached to the skull plate, whether mounted or unmounted. In addition to white-tailed and mule deer antlers, scoring will be available for elk antlers, antelope horns and bear skulls. Harvest must have occurred in Oklahoma….

Hunting Reports

The 2021-22 Texas quail season is wrapping up this weekend and the hunting continues to deliver some good reports from South Texas. One report on the Texas Quail Hunting Facebook group page earlier in the week reported a multiple covey hunt over the weekend in South Texas, where the hunting has been fairly good this year…According to an ODWC news release, Oklahoma Wildlife Department Commissioners have voted for a proposal to close quail hunting two weeks earlier on public lands in western Oklahoma. After a presentation by Tell Judkins, upland game biologist for ODWC, which outlined the reasons for the proposed changes, Commissioners adopted the non-resident public lands early quail season closure for Jan. 31. The rule does not affect Oklahoma’s resident quail hunters…

Fishing Reports

At Lake Texoma, water is lightly stained; water temps are 43-46 degrees; and the lake is 1.29 feet low. John Blasingame of Adventure Texoma Outdoors tells TPWD that striped bass continue to be excellent with several 10-12 pound catches in recent days. He says to fish off ledges in 18-25 feet of water using Alabama-rigs, or dead-stick methods with a Fluke to get the larger stripers to the boat…At Lake Ray Roberts, water is lightly stained; water temp is 49 degrees; and the lake is 1.07 feet low. TPWD says that white bass continue to be fair on silver spoons as the sand bass move into creek channels for the coming spawn. Crappie are slow on minnows and jigs…At Lake Fork, guides Marc Mitchell and Jason Hoffman tell TPWD that the water is stained; water temps are 46-47 degrees; and the lake remains 6.22 feet low due to repair work on the dam. The largemouth bass bite has been slow most days, but is picking up as spring approaches. The guides indicate that Viper XP jigs are working around big wood right now in 3-6 feet of water. Z-Man Chatterbaits and spinnerbaits are also good around ditches and creeks in 2-5 feet of water, again near big timber in the water. The guides note that surface temperatures dropped to the mid 40’s for the first time this winter right before warming up last week. This week’s cold snap certainly won’t help…As Fork’s crappie population moves closer to the spawn, guide Jacky Wiggins tells TPWD that the bite was slower after the front, but should be getting better with each passing day. He said he is still catching fish weighing in around two pounds and is still catching lots of fish out deep in 54-56 feet of water. But with the calendar turning to March and the weather forecast to moderate next week, Wiggins says that Fork’s slabs have started to migrate to spawning areas in 20-35 feet of water. Right now, the best bite is for those using minnows, although the jig bite should pick up as water temperatures warm…At the Blue River near Tishomingo, the river elevation is below normal, water temp is 37 degrees, and the river is running low and clear. After the big trout derby last weekend, there are still reports of some big rainbows being caught by anglers at the Blue in recent days. According to ODWC, rainbow trout remain excellent on in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait, and small spoons. Fly anglers are finding success on small wintertime midges and nymph patterns. The key is to look for trout holding in channel braids, in cuts in the bedrock, and behind rocks that obstruct the current…Turning to the saltwater in the Lone Star State, down on the Upper Texas Coast at Sabine Lake, Capt. Randy Foreman tells TPWD that speckled trout are good with 2-3 pound catches happening in Coffee Ground Cove and the East Pass in 2-4 feet of water when anglers drift over clam shell and oyster and key in on mullet. Sydney Island clamshell is also producing for those drifting in 2-6 feet of water. Speckled trout and redfish are also good in the Neches River in 7-16 feet of water near the drop-offs for anglers using ⅛ ounce Z-Man jigs in Morning Glory Chartreuse or shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder are good in the points and drops in the river too. Redfish, sheepshead and drum are scattered over the shell reefs in the Sabine Channel. And when the weather allows, drum and sheepshead are good at the jetties…Down on the Middle Texas Coast at Rockport, fishing is good at the jetties. Sheepshead are excellent using live or dead shrimp. Redfish are good on dead shrimp and Spanish sardines. Black drum are slow with a very light bite being detected by anglers using dead shrimp. And finally, speckled trout are good according to Capt. Marty Medford who says the top action is happening for those using Voodoo artificial baits and live shrimp…And finally, down on the Lower Texas Coast at Baffin Bay, the gator trout season continues although the early morning bite is slow. Thankfully, Gilbert Barrera of Baffin Bay Hunting and Fishing notes that the bite picks up later in the day when the sun is out and some good sized trout are being caught in the boat and by wade fishermen using soft plastics…

Tip of the Week

Interested in the future of deer hunting in Grayson County and whether or not the county remains archery only for whitetails? Then make plans to attend the March 9, 2021 public meeting at Grayson College and make your voice heard one way or the other. The upcoming meeting will deal with TPWD’s proposed gun deer season here in Grayson County, as well as in Collin, Dallas, and Rockwall Counties which have similar archery only regulations in place. The 7 p.m. meeting will be held in the CWL Auditorium of the Grayson College Center for Workplace Learning, which is located at 6101 Grayson Drive in Denison.