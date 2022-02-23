Pottsboro native Lawler signs with the Tennessee Titans

Herald Democrat

Less than two weeks after becoming a Super Bowl champion, Justin Lawler has found a new home.

The Pottsboro native signed with the Tennessee Titans after spending four years with the Los Angeles Rams. It is a one-year contract and financial terms were not disclosed.

Lawler, an outside linebacker, played in just three games this season. He spent most of the year on the Rams practice squad with a stint on injured reserve because of a broken hand as well as time on the COVID-19 reserve list in late December.

Los Angeles ended the season by beating Cincinnati in Super Bowl LVI, 23-20, as Lawler earned a championship ring before his rookie contract expired.

The 27-year-old Lawler missed all of the 2019 and 2020 seasons due to foot injuries. He was a seventh-round draft pick out of SMU and played in every game — regular and postseason — of his rookie year mainly on special teams all the way to the Super Bowl LII, which Los Angeles lost, 13-3, to New England. He had six total tackles during the year, one for a loss.