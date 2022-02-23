Howe pops Prairiland for first postseason victory since 2005

BONHAM — The Bulldogs had every right to be a confident bunch, carrying an eight-game winning streak that turned them from a group with a losing record into a playoff team for the first time in four years.

Going more than a month without a defeat can help override that postseason inexperience — no one on the roster had played in a game of this magnitude in their careers, regardless of the sport. And the program itself had hadn’t had any playoff success in nearly two decades. But things like that tend not to matter for teams which feel a little extra something on their side.

“I think I was more nervous than they were,” Howe head coach Jay Forsythe said. “It was something different especially with not having been here in a while.”

The Bulldogs looked right at home and nearly led wire-to-wire in a 58-32 victory over Prairiland in a Class 3A Region II bi-district game.

Howe (16-8) will face Dallas Madison in the area round later this week.

It was the first playoff win for the program since 2005, a year which ended in a trip to the state semifinals. The Bulldogs were last in the area round in 2006, but it was via a bye as a district champion.

“It’s such a big deal for these boys,” Forsythe said. “Almost all of these kids weren’t born the last time this happened. The hard part was making the playoffs. I told them it doesn’t feel as good to make it and not win at least a game. Now whatever happens is icing on the cake.”

Jacob Campbell had 25 points, six assists and five rebounds, Cooper Jones scored 13 points and Zak Defrange totaled 10 points, six rebounds and four blocks for Howe, which scored its second-highest point total of the season and best since 60 in a win over S&S in the second game of the year.

“We took what they gave us,” Forsythe said. “We let them make mistakes and we capitalized.”

Braydan Nichols scored nine points, Gage Bankhead chipped in six points and Mayson Day and Jameson Flatt each finished with five points for Prairiland (22-11), which scored a season-low in points as it was trying to reach the second round for the first time since 2017.

Howe cruised through the fourth quarter as its lead never dipped below 20 points. Campbell went 8-of-8 from the line while Jones and Defrange continued to have success in the paint and the margin peaked at 30 points with just over two minutes remaining.

The Bulldogs started the third quarter with the ball and as Prairiland sat in a zone, Howe delayed an attack on the basket for a minute and a half before Defrange scored.

While the next possession wasn’t as long, it still burned enough clock so by the middle of the third quarter, Prairiland had attempted only one shot — it was blocked by Defrange — and the Patriots were down by 18 after Jones converted a three-point play.

More strong defense helped widen the gap for the Bulldogs, who held Prairiland to just two buckets in the third and another single-digit frame.

“Defensive is our staple and we combine that with being patient on offense,” Forsythe said.

Howe closed the quarter on a 9-1 run, which was capped by Eli Wilson’s three-point play with 2.4 seconds on the clock to send the Bulldogs to the final eight minutes with a 40-18 advantage.

Howe widened the gap at halftime to 24-11 thanks to Campbell at one end of the floor and a stingy defensive effort at the other.

Prairiland went scoreless for the first five minutes of the frame and ended up making just two shots in the second quarter, the latter a three-pointer from Nichols in the final minute.

But Campbell put the exclamation point on the stanza. Howe held the ball for the last 50 seconds before he sliced through the left side of the lane for a layup at the buzzer.

He had nine of his 11 first-half points in the quarter, including a three that kicked things off, and Defrange had the other two buckets as the Bulldogs led by double digits for the eight-minute stretch.

Prairiland’s only lead came when Bankhead started the game with a three-pointer. The Patriots followed with a five-minute scoring drought.

Austin Haley tied the game with a three and then Campbell and Luke Lopez converted underneath and the Bulldogs were on their way.

Rylan Berry ended Prairiland’s skid with a free throw but the Patriots ended up going almost seven minutes without making a shot.

Jones closed the first frame with a layin and the Bulldogs held an 11-6 advantage that was about to grow with each quarter.