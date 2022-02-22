Yellow Jackets are out to start new playoff streak

The feel for the start of the season is full of familiarity for these Yellow Jackets when they step on the diamond — a much different frame of mind than a year ago when a large group of newcomers inherited one of the better stretches in program history.

Denison had a lineup peppered with underclassmen and came away with somewhat mixed results. The youthful inexperience that cost the Jackets some games came from the same place budding potential would help snag a few victories.

With a large core returning, Denison is hoping it can produce a little more consistently as it opens the season in the McKinney-Prosper Tournament on Thursday.

The Jackets will face Little Elm and Highland Park, then take on McKinney Boyd and Plano on Friday and finish against Prosper on Saturday.

“We feel great. We’ve got high expectations,” DHS head coach Brent Bollinger said.

Last season Denison went 11-18 overall and tied Wylie East for sixth in the 10-5A standings with a 4-10 record where a 1-4 finish took the Jackets out of contention for the district’s final playoff berth.

Denison had made the playoffs in three straight years before the COVID-19 shortened season and the first full year back saw that streak come to an end.

To start a new run will take leaning on a large junior class that is looking to build on the extensive playing time they received a year ago.

The lineup does need to replace center fielder Cam Wheeler, who was a four-year starter, first-team all-district pick and is now at Grayson College, as well as fellow outfielder Logan Tilley and pitcher Hunter Manning, who was named first-team all-district.

“Everyone else is back. There were times it was five sophomores and a freshman out there,” Bollinger said. “I kinda already know what everyone can do. It’s not much of a mystery. I think our lineup will produce a lot more than last year.”

The biggest thing that hurt the Jackets last season was a batting order which was shut out seven times and scored a single run in five other games. That lack of production was a major factor in two-thirds of the losses and has been a focal point during the off-season.

Junior Canaan Farley Jr. heads up the pitching staff after being selected second-team all-district when he settled into the second starter role behind Manning. Senior Cooper Mackay and junior Owen Ewton are in line to join Farley at the front of the rotation.

“We’ve got 10 arms we’re looking at,” Bollinger said. “Out of them those three are going to be in that battle for the Tuesday-Friday starter.”

Seniors David Emerson and Brendan Wolf and juniors Garland Parker and Zane Ramey look to be the first options out of the bullpen.

Wolf is in his second year as the starting catcher but sophomore Preston Paulson is pushing for playing time, much like he did in his first varsity taste last season.

“Both of them are going to get some innings back there,” Bollinger said.

Denison is bringing back the entire infield.

Farley Jr. is once again manning first base when not on the mound while Ewton and Paulson can also be found there depending on the alignment.

Junior Ty Kirkbride won the starting shortstop job last season and his double-play partner, senior Peyton Johnson, returns at second base.

Parker is back at third base.

Senior Zaidan Ramey and juniors Ayden Burgos and Kaleb Grigg enter the year in utility roles.

Junior Jack Aleman might find a home at designated hitter while classmate Ethan Jaresh could get at-bats there as well.

Both of them are in the mix for two of the starting outfield spots.

Senior Drew Meek is shifting from right field to center to take over for Wheeler.

Another junior, Zane Bellows, is a candidate to start in left field while right could come down to some combination of Mackay, Jaresh and Aleman.

In addition to competing in the Collin County Classic and Richardson Tournament has non-district games against Melissa, Pottsboro and North Dallas.

The Yellow Jackets will start the 10-5A schedule on March 15 and will be in a district with Sherman, McKinney North, Lovejoy, Princeton, Wylie East, The Colony and Prosper Rock Hill for one more season.

The Colony, Lovejoy, Rock Hill and McKinney North were the playoff teams last season.

“With our pre-district schedule, we’re going to see everything we need to see to make a playoff run like we want to,” Bollinger said. “We’ll definitely be battle-tested for this district.”