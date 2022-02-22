Whitesboro overcomes slow start to reach area round

PROSPER — There were stretches where Whitesboro could turn to a different Bearcat and come away with a basket.

Jake Hermes did his damage in the paint, Torran Naglestad did his on the perimeter and Kason Williams did his off Whitesboro’s ability to break Dallas Gateway’s press.

Three different quarters needed those efforts for the Bearcats to overcome a sluggish start and beat the Gators, 79-70, in a Class 3A Region II bi-district contest at Prosper High School.

Whitesboro (24-8) advances to face either Leonard or Grand Saline in the area round later this week.

Hermes had 32 points and 13 rebounds, Naglestad added 18 points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals, Williams totaled 17 points and eight assists and Mac Harper finished with nine points and 20 rebounds for Whitesboro, which is in the second round for the fourth straight season.

“That’s your big three scorers and Mac’s a guy who can score when needed,” WHS head coach Toby Sluder said. “These guys have been around a little bit. We just weren’t hitting any shots early on.”

Joshua Wilson scored 34 points, De’Myron Griggs hit six three-pointers and finished with 19 points and Anthony McCall added nine points for Dallas Gateway (14-12), which was trying to make it past the first round for the first time since 2017.

Williams scored 12 of his points in the fourth quarter and had four buckets during a 10-0 run in the early stages of the stanza that gave Whitesboro a 13-point lead with just over five minutes remaining. Two other times the Bearcats would lead by that many but the Gators didn’t go away quietly. Gateway made just five shots in the final 3:12 but four of them were threes to stay in striking distance.

Hermes had a layin with 1:10 left for a 76-64 advantage that should have all but iced the game. McCall and Driggs hit threes and suddenly it was down to a two-possession game with 41 seconds to go.

Naglestad followed with a free throw before McCall missed a three and the Gators never got any closer.

A push to end the third quarter gave Whitesboro the lead for good and it was a 53-49 margin heading into the closing eight minutes.

McCall had made a free throw to put Gateway up 49-48 with 2:29 remaining in the third. Prior to that it looked like Whitesboro was going to take control of the game. Hermes converted a three-point play and Jace Sanders scored to make it a 44-38 advantage. But Driggs answered with a three-pointer and Wilson scored five quick points to tie the score at 46.

“He was a dude,” Sluder said. “We put our four best defenders on him and nothing mattered.”

It took until the final second of the first half before Whitesboro was able to dig itself out of an early hole.

Naglestad was fouled on a three with 0.2 seconds remaining in the second quarter and he hit all of the free-throw attempts for a 35-34 lead that had the Bearcats in front for just the second time before the break.

After Naglestad and Driggs traded threes, Hermes had three consecutive baskets to pull Whitesboro within 25-22 at the 5:49 mark of the frame.

“I thought he would dominated inside, especially with our press break,” Sluder said.

Wilson helped the Gators remain in front, although the lead had dwindled to a single possession.

Williams had a three-pointer and the deficit was down to two and Hermes made it a 31-30 contest on his layup with 1:42 left in the half.

Griggs followed with a three but the Bearcats managed to score the final five points heading into the locker room.

After Williams scored right off the opening tip, Whitesboro spent the rest of the first half playing catch-up.

Gateway followed with a 7-0 burst that included a banked-in three by Griggs, who late got a big bounce on his long-distance shot from the right corner as the Gators extended their early lead to 12-4.

The Bearcats were in the middle of a stretch where they managed just a jumper from Harper and although Whitesboro started to heat up at the end of the quarter, when Naglestad drilled a long three-pointer, Wilson answered with one of his own at the buzzer to give Gateway a 21-11 advantage after the first quarter.