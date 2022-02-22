Southeastern Oklahoma State men’s hoops moves into tie for first place

Herald Democrat

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Southeastern Oklahoma State made 16 three-pointers on the way to a 75-68 victory against Arkansas Tech in Great American Conference action as the Storm moved into a first-place tie atop the league standings.

Southeastern (21-5, 16-4) is even with Oklahoma Baptist in first and the two will square off at Bloomer Sullivan Arena on Thursday night.

Bobby Johnson led the way for the Storm with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting and a 4-for-6 effort from beyond the arc while Kellen Manek connected on 5-of-7 three-point shots for all 15 of his points, Adam Dworsky totaled 15 points and nine assists and Ante Brzovic finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.