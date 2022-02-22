Softball Roundup — Whitesboro tops Pottsboro in non-district action

Herald Democrat

ANNA — Karley Wolf threw five innings of hitless relief with 12 strikeouts and a walk and was 2-for-4 with a triple and scored twice as Whitesboro defeated Pottsboro, 8-3, in non-district action.

Bradi Gallaway singled, drove in a run and scored three times, Olivia Hildebrand singled, drove in a run and scored and Keely Hartless drove in a run for Whitesboro (2-4), which is scheduled to play in the Denton Ryan Tournament starting on Thursday.

The score was tied at three after three innings when Whitesboro had a four-run fifth inning.

Trinity Miller singled and drove in two, Emily Pittman singled, walked and scored, Aly Malone walked and scored and Leah Kaska singled and scored for Pottsboro (4-2), which is schedule to play in the Era-Valley View Tournament starting on Thursday.

S&S 7, Irving MacArthur 5

In Irving, Ashlynn Fowler tripled, drove in two and scored twice as S&S rallied to beat Irving MacArthur in non-district action.

Grace Hyde was 2-for-4 with a double and scored, Harlee Wooten doubled and drove in a pair and Dara Muller walked and scored twice for S&S (3-2), which scored three times in the top of the fifth to take the lead for good.

Irving MacArthur had scored twice in the bottom of the fourth for a 5-4 advantage.

With one out in the fifth and the bases loaded, Wooten drove in two runs on a double to right and Brenna Howard added an insurance run with an RBI groundout to short.

S&S is scheduled to compete in the Era-Valley View Tournament starting on Thursday.