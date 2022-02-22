Soccer Roundup — Sherman teams lose against McKinney North

Herald Democrat

McKINNEY — The Sherman Bearcats suffered a 2-0 loss against first-place McKinney North in District 10-5A action at MISD Stadium.

Fifth-place Sherman (6-8-3, 2-6-1) will host rival Denison on Friday night at Sherman High School.

McKinney North (12-3-1, 9-0) had a goal in each half to avoid the upset bid.

Girls

District 10-5A

McKinney North 4, Sherman 0

In Sherman, the Lady Bearcats suffered a shutout loss against fourth-place McKinney in 10-5A play at Sherman High School.

Sherman (3-11-2, 0-8-1) will travel to rival Denison on Friday night.

McKinney North (10-7, 5-4) scored a pair of goals in each half to move into sole possession of fourth place.