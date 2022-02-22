Bearcats look to close deal with playoff spot

When looking at the upcoming season, the depth on the roster and the experience of a dozen seniors returning, Sherman head coach Chris Anderson remarked: “It should be our year.”

That’s a motto many Bearcat squads of a recent vintage felt applied to them. But by the end of district play, Sherman would find itself just on the wrong side of the playoff line.

It’s a pattern these Cats hope to break as Sherman opens the season in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Tournament on Thursday.

The Bearcats will face North Garland and R.L. Turner on Thursday, Irving Nimitz and Carrollton Creekview on Friday and Prestonwood Academy on Saturday.

Sherman finished just outside the playoffs last season, flirting with a .500 record at 13-15 overall and a 6-8 mark in 10-5A play – a game behind McKinney North for the final postseason berth after splitting with the Bulldogs. It was the third time in four seasons Sherman just missed making it to the postseason with the 2020 COVID-19 shortened season the only one not like the others because there were no playoffs to compete for.

It would have been the program’s first postseason appearance since 2017 and the Cats are hoping this is the group that can break that drought.

“I think we’re confident,” Anderson said. “The first half of district last year we were learning how to win. The difference this year and last is I think they know right away they can compete. We have guys that believe it.”

There are some spots to fill in the lineup due to graduation, none bigger than the one left by Tate Bethel — a four-year starter on the infield and pitcher who was the district’s Offensive Player of the Year. Also gone are outfielder and honorable mention all-district choice Luke Young, first baseman and second-team all-district pick Dylan Fine and third baseman Gavin Wright.

There is some good experience on the pitching staff with seniors Trevor VanSant and Drake Dodder returning. VanSant is a three-year starter and was honorable mention all-district while Dodder was named first-team all-district in his first season at Sherman after transferring from New Mexico.

Landon Gutierrez, who has signed with Northern Oklahoma College, will be back on the mound after an injury limited him to hitting and playing at second base.

“There’s a confidence on the mound,” Anderson said. “Majority of the pitching staff is seniors.”

Rounding out the group is junior Connor Clark, who is slated to close, while senior Landen Brand, junior Derek Baker and sophomore Paxton Samuelson could also get innings as well.

Leading the way among the returners in the lineup is senior Logan Williams, a four-year starter who is entering his third season in center field and a first-team all-district choice.

Senior Gabe Blankenship is a three-year starter and split time with Dodder in left field last season but is dealing with a labrum tear that will initially limit him to a hitting-only capacity for a few weeks.

The Bearcats have outfield options flanking Williams when Dodder is on the mound. Seniors Riley Carroll, Christian Bailey, Hunter Purser and Jacob Lester join junior Caleb Thompson and Samuelson in a battle for left and right field.

“It’s going to come down to who’s hitting and who we’re facing,” Anderson said.

When it comes to the infield, Clark jumped into the lineup at shortstop last season and was named honorable mention all-district while Gutierrez will be at third base. Senior Brandon Fine started at catcher last season but will bounce back and forth between being there and at third depending on pitching decisions. Junior Dane Casselberry might also see time there.

Junior Adam Young looks to get a majority of the time behind the plate.

“If he’s the guy, that gives is a lot of flexibility,” Anderson said.

Brand, who has signed with Cairn University, returns and takes over at first base after serving as the designated hitter. Senior Daniel Clark could fill the role Brand held a year ago.

Second base will come down to either VanSant, who was in a utility role as a junior, or Baker.

“With the options we have, I want us to be where you can’t scout us because you don’t know who we’re going to throw, because it could be five guys, or it’s a different guy at third depending on the day,” Anderson said.

In addition to competing in the Frisco Tournament and the Collin County Classic, Sherman has sprinkled in non-district games against Pottsboro, Gunter and Madill (Okla.).

Sherman will start the 10-5A schedule on March 15 and will be in a district with Denison, McKinney North, Lovejoy, Princeton, Wylie East, The Colony and Prosper Rock Hill for one more season.

The Colony, Lovejoy, Rock Hill and McKinney North were the playoff teams last season.

“Our goal is not to make the playoffs but to be the one or two seed and we think we have the team to do it,” Anderson said.