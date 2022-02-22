Basketball Roundup — Bells boys earn program's first playoff win

Herald Democrat

PRINCETON — The Bells Panthers put together a rally both early and late to come away with a 51-46 victory against Edgewood in a Class 3A Region II bi-district contest.

It is the first playoff victory in program history for Bells (25-6), which will face Ponder in the area round later this week.

Edgewood (15-8), which was trying to make the second round for the first time since 2019, held a 15-8 advantage after the first quarter and was up 30-21 at half-time.

But the Panthers chipped away at the deficit and was down 45-43 with three minutes remaining before ending the game on a 6-1 burst to clinch the victory and advance in the bracket.

TAPPS Class 2A

Region semifinals

Texoma Christian 46, Weatherford Christian 33

Carson Russell scored 15 points as Texoma Christian defeated district rival Weatherford Christian in a TAPPS Class 2A region semifinal at TCS.

Landon Keizer added 12 points, Thomas Barnett chipped in 10 points and Hayden Turner totaled six points for Texoma Christian (17-9), which will face Lubbock Kingdom in the region final on Saturday. The location and time are to be determined

Weatherford Christian finished the season at 16-13.

Girls

Region quarterfinals

Class 3A Region II

Edgewood 45, Gunter 39

In Farmersville, the Lady Tigers fell just short of a second straight region tournament appearance with a loss against Edgewood in a Class 3A Region II quarterfinal contest.

Gunter (27-9) trailed 7-4 after the first quarter but held a 20-19 lead at half-time. Edgewood had the advantage in the second half, however, and was up 33-29 going to the fourth quarter.

Edgewood (30-7) will face Mount Vernon in a region semifinal on Friday night at Prosper High School.

TAPPS Class 2A

Region semifinals

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 44, Texoma Christian 39

In Lubbock, T’a nne Boyd scored 14 points and Texoma Christian came up just short of reaching the region final as Lubbock Kingdom Prep held off the Lady Eagles in a TAPPS Class 2A region semifinal match-up at Kingdom Prep.

Nealee Russell added eight points, Kylee Ryeczyk chipped in seven points, Anzley Poe totaled six points and Grace Gross contributed four points for Texoma Christian (9-15).

Lubbock Kingdom Prep (12-11) will face either Bethesda Christian or First Baptist Academy later this week for a berth at the state tournament.