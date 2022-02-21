Storm's Brzovic named GAC men's hoops player of the week

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Following his performance in three Southeastern Oklahoma State wins, Ante Brzovic has been named Great American Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week.

The 6-9 freshman from Zagreb, Croatia averaged a double-double on his way to his second GAC Player of the Week honor this season, with 17.3 points and 14.3 rebounds per game.

Brzovic shot 51.5 percent from the field and hit 50 percent from beyond the arc while also handing out five assists and blocking three shots.

He posted 19 points and eight boards in a win over Henderson State before turning in 20 points and 19 rebounds against Ouachita Baptist and then 13 points and 16 rebounds in a win over East Central.