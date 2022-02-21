Diamond Roundup — Sherman softball loses; VA tops Howe in baseball

Herald Democrat

CELINA — Ally Baker was 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and scored twice but the Sherman Lady Bearcats lost a slugfest against Celina, 9-7, in a non-district game called after six innings due to bad weather.

Marissa Wells was 4-for-4 with a triple and drove in a run, Natalie Rodriguez was 3-for-3, walked and drove in a run, Bailey Miller was 3-for-4 with a double and drove in a run and Ava Gibson singled and drove in a run for Sherman (5-2), which competes in the Denton Ryan Tournament starting on Thursday against Krum at 10:15 a.m. and Burkburnett at 1:45 p.m.

The Lady Bearcats were down 7-1 after two innings before scoring three times in the fourth and fifth innings. Celina went back in front with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Bells 5, Community 1

In Bells, Chloe Russum allowed an unearned run on two hits with nine strikeouts and a walk as Bells defeated Community in non-district action.

Blair Baker was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and scored twice, Emma Downing walked twice and scored and Kylee Beach and Alectra Mask each singled and scored for Bells (4-3), which plays in the Collinsville Tournament starting on Thursday.

Howe 17, Honey Grove 1 (5)

In Honey Grove, Jocee McCullar was 4-for-4 with a double, walked, drove in a run and scored three times as Howe run-ruled Honey Grove in non-district action.

Emery Snapp was 3-for-4 with a double, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Kennadi Barrett was 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and scored twice, Jordan Brunner was 2-for-4 with three RBI and scored twice, Shelbee Taylor was 2-for-4 and drove in a pair and Chloe Scoggins doubled, walked twice, drove in two and scored twice for Howe (1-6), which hosts Pottsboro in District 11-3A action on March 1.

Baseball

Non-district

Van Alstyne 11, Howe 2

In Howe, Dakota Howard was 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and scored three times as Van Alstyne beat Howe in the season-opener for both teams.

Howard followed Mathew Crawford with three innings on the mound and along with Justus Hill combined on the two-hitter with 14 strikeouts, Cade Milroy doubled and drove in a run, Luke Juarez singled, walked, drove in a run and scored and Weston Holbert walked and scored twice for Van Alstyne, which plays in the Community Tournament starting on Thursday.

Carson Daniels singled and walked twice and Garren Lankford scored twice for Howe, which competes in the Anna Tournament starting on Thursday.

Community 3, Whitewright 1

In Whitewright, Clayton Warford singled for the only hit by the Tigers in a season-opening loss against Community.

Tyler Trapp walked, scored and combined with Dylan Gudgel and Shane Davis on a two-hitter, allowing no earned runs and totaling 13 strikeouts and three walks while Kasey Sanders walked twice for Whitewright, which plays in the Anna Tournament starting on Thursday.

Honey Grove 7, S&S 3

In Sadler, Cade Russell was 3-for-3 during the Rams’ season-opening loss against Honey Grove.

Keeden Jones was 2-for-4 with two doubles and drove in a run, Landon Lewis was 2-for-3 and drove in a run and Hunter Blanscett doubled and scored for S&S, which hosts Ector on March 1.