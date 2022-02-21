College Roundup — AC swimmer Chanin wins SCAC title in 1,650 free

Herald Democrat

Austin College swimmer Chanin wins SCAC title in 1,650 free

GARLAND — Austin College junior Liberty Chanin brought home the gold in the 1,650 freestyle at the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference meet that established a new program record.

Chanin became the first Austin College women's swimmer since Lauren Wheeler won the 100 backstroke in 2015 to earn an individual conference title. She's the first AC women's swimmer since Marjory Gibson in 2007 to earn All-SCAC in the 1,650 freestyle. Channin broke Gibson's conference mark – the old school record – with a time of 17:42.90, nearly 12 seconds faster than second place.

It was the second program record of the meet for Chanin, who set a new mark in the 500 freestyle prelims at 5:12.80 on the way to fourth place in the finals.

Sammi Thiele was named All-SCAC for her third event when she was third in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:27.55. She was also third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.58 and set the school mark in the 200 individual medley with a silver medal time of 2:09.46.

Becca Tobias was seventh in the 200 butterfly at 2:21.92 and the 400 free relay of Chanin, Chloe Hunt, Eleanna Martinez and Lauren Olivier took fifth in 3:47.07.

The team of Max Saenz, Charles Stafford, Sean Cookson, and Alex Lai took fourth in that same event on the men's side, touching with a time of 3:15.80.

The Austin College women were fifth in the team standings, totaling 314 points, while the men were sixth with 183 points.

Softball

Non-conference

Grayson College 13, Angelina College 5 (6)

Kenna Collett was 4-for-4 with two home runs, including a grand slam, a double, seven RBI and scored twice as Grayson College swept a non-conference home double-header against Angelina College with a 13-5 victory in six innings.

J.T. Smith was 2-for-3 with a home run, walked, drove in a run and scored three times, Kaylee Hewitt homered and drove in two, Sage Harlow doubled, drove in three and scored and Kye Stone was 2-for-3 and scored for the Lady Vikings (7-1), who have won seven straight.

Grayson plays at double-header at Murray State College on Tuesday.

Grayson started with a 12-2 victory in five innings. Sage Harlow was 2-for-3 with a grand slam and five RBI, J.T. Smith was 3-for-4 with a homer, four RBI and scored three times, Kye Stone was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored twice, Hailey Vess was 2-for-3 with a double and scored and Kaylee Hewitt did not allow an earned run while scattering six hits with three strikeouts and no walks.

Baseball

Northeast Texas Community College Tournament

Grayson College 7, Galveston College 4

MOUNT PLEASANT — Chayton Krauss was 3-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored as Grayson College closed out the NTCC Tournament with a 7-4 victory against Galveston College.

Dalton Beck allowed an unearned run on two hits with five strikeouts and a walk in six innings, J.D. Gregson was 2-for-4 with a double and scored, Brandon Howell was 2-for-5, drove in a run and scored, Yanluis Ortiz singled, walked, drove in two and scored and Davis Powell singled, walked, drove in a run and scored for Grayson (6-4), which hosts a non-conference series with Howard College starting on Friday.

Basketball

Men

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 84, East Central 74

ADA, Okla. — Adam Dworsky and Jett Sternberger each scored 21 points and Southeastern Oklahoma State cracked the 20-win plateau for the third time in four seasons with an 84-74 victory against East Central in Great American Conference play.

Bobby Johnson had 14 points, Ante Brzovic chipped in 13 points and 16 rebounds and Kellen Manek totaled 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals for the second-place Savage Storm (20-5, 15-4), who play their final road game of the season at Arkansas Tech on Tuesday night.