Softball Roundup — Denison wins the Celina Tournament

Herald Democrat

CELINA — Ashlinn Hamilton did not allow an earned run on three hits with 13 strikeouts and a walk and was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI as Denison defeated Denton Ryan, 5-2, in six innings to win the Celina Tournament.

Jewel Hiberd was 3-for-3 and scored three times, Hannah Grinspan was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice and Bella Palmer drove in a run for Denison (6-0), which hosts Whitewright on Tuesday night.

The Lady Jackets advanced to the championship game with a 7-6 victory in five innings against Krum. Maddison Luper was 2-for-3 with three RBI, Grinspan was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Hamilton and Alicia Bohannon each singled, drove in a run and scored and Hiberd scored twice.

Denison also had a 3-0 victory in five innings against Frisco Memorial. Hamilton earned the shutout, scattering three hits with seven strikeouts and no walks and also went 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Luper was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Hiberd was 2-for-2 with two RBI and Grinspan singled and scored.

Sherman 4, Frisco Memorial 3 (5)

In Celina, Natalie Rodriguez doubled and drove in three runs as Sherman defeated Frisco Memorial in the Platinum Consolation title game of the Celina Tournament.

Marissa Wells singled, walked and scored twice, Ava Gibson was 2-for-3 with a double and Madison Jarvis walked and scored for Sherman (5-1), which plays at Celina at 6 p.m. on Monday night.

Madison Jarvis allowed no runs on two hits with seven strikeouts and no walks as the Lady Bearcats earned a 5-0 win in five innings over Pilot Point. Bailey Miller was 2-for-3 with a homer, Natalie Rodriguez was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Mackenzie Clark tripled and drove in a run and Marissa Wells was 2-for-3.

Sherman also had a 7-6 loss in five innings against Frisco Lone Star. Wells was 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBI, Rodriguez was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored and Addey Kuhn walked and scored twice.

S&S 10, Legacy Christian 2 (6)

In Celina, Ashlynn Fowler went 2-for-3 with a homer, three RBI and scored twice to close out the Celina Tournament with a win against Legacy Christian.

Dara Muller was 2-for-3 with home run and two RBI and struck out 11 to earn the win, Grace Hyde was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice and Whitni Scoggins singled, walked and scored twice for the Lady Rams (1-2), who play at Irving MacArthur on Tuesday.

S&S also had a 6-4 loss in five innings against Anna. Fowler was 3-for-3 with a triple, drove in a run and scored, Muller was 2-for-3 and scored and Scoggins singled, walked and scored twice.

Legacy Christian 5, Howe 3 (5)

In Celina, Jocee McCullar was 3-for-3 and drove in a run as Howe ended the Celina Tournament with a loss against Legacy Christian.

Railyn Murphy was 2-for-3 and scored, Kennadi Barrett tripled and drove in a run and Chloe Scoggins walked twice and scored for Howe (0-6), which plays at Honey Grove on Monday.

Emery Snapp singled, walked, drove in a run and scored during the Lady Bulldogs’ 18-4 loss in five innings against Trinity Christian-Addison. McCullar singled, walked and drove in a run and Scoggins singled and drove in a run.

Howe also had an 11-7 loss in four innings against Lindsay. Ryleigh Craven was 2-for-2, walked and scored twice, Barrett singled and drove in three while Kaitlyn Fuhr and Scoggins each singled, drove in a run and scored.

Forney Tournament

Van Alstyne 24, Mesquite 0 (3)

In Forney, Tess Cutler was 4-for-4 with a double, three RBI and scored three times as the Lady Panthers ended the Forney Tournament with a win against Mesquite

Jenna Pharr was 4-for-4 with two RBI and scored four times, Rylee Adams was 2-for-4 with four RBI and scored three times, Madi Thomas was 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and scored three times, Bryleigh Duncan was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, four RBI and scored, Avery Jennings was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored four times and Paige Scarbro was 2-for-3 with two doubles, walked, drove in two and scored three times for Van Alstyne (4-0), which hosts Valley View on Tuesday.

Van Alstyne also had a 14-10 victory in four innings against Richardson. Kelsie Adams was 4-for-4 and hit for the cycle with four RBI and scored three times, Scarbro was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, three RBI and scored twice, Rylee Adams was 2-for-2, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Callie Hunter doubled, drove in two and scored twice, Pharr was 2-for-2, walked and scored and Thomas doubled, walked, drove in a pair and scored.

Community Tournament

Whitewright 7, Mineola 1 (5)

In Nevada, Madie Rohre allowed an unearned run on three hits with nine strikeouts and a walk and was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run as Whitewright closed the Community Tournament with a victory against Mineola.

Ashton Long singled, walked, drove in two and scored, Abreanna Smith walked twice and scored twice, Kiley Anderson singled, walked and drove in a run for Whitewright (3-2), which plays at Denison on Tuesday night.

Rohre was 2-for-2 with a double and scored during the Lady Tigers’ 10-1 loss in four innings against Greenville. Kiley Anderson double and drove in a run.

Whitewright also had a 5-2 victory in five innings against Paris Chisum. Kiley Anderson was 3-for-3 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored, Smith was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Rohre was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run and struck out 10 to earn the win and Kiera Anderson singled and drove in a pair.

Bells 3, Community 2 (5)

In Nevada, Chloe Russum allowed an earned run on two hits with nine strikeouts and a walk and also homered as Bells ended the Community Tournament with a victory over the host school.

Emma Waldrip singled and drove in two while Emma Downing and Brooklyn Blodgett each singled and scored for Bells (3-3), which hosts Community on Monday night.

Gainesville Tournament

Tioga 17, Wichita Falls Hirschi 6 (3)

In Gainesville, Ainsley Denham went 2-for-2 with a double, triple, four RBI and scored as Tioga closed out the Gainesville Tournament with a win against Wichita Falls Hirschi.

Haylee Howell was 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and scored twice, Lauren Sheppard was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and scored twice, Channing Hurst was 2-for-2 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored twice, Valerie Benke was 2-for-2 with two doubles, walked and scored three times and Abbie Benke was 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored twice for Tioga (1-4), which plays at Trenton on Monday.

The Lady Bulldogs also had an 8-7 loss in four innings against Callisburg. Valerie Benke was 2-for-3 and scored three times, Hurst singled, walked, drove in a run and scored and Kaitlyn Garrison walked and scored twice.

Sheppard doubled during the Lady Bulldogs’ 5-2 loss in two innings against Pottsboro.

Tioga also had a 15-3 loss in two innings against Gainesville. Hurst singled, walked and drove in a run, Kaylee Evans walked twice and drove in a run and Valerie Benke and Abbie Benke each singled and scored.

Carrollton-Farmers Branch Tournament

Bonham 10, Gunter 4 (4)

In Carrollton, Hayden Fox tripled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice as Gunter ended the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Tournament with a loss against Bonham.

Shey Menhkoff doubled, drove in a run and scored and Olivia Eft singled and scored for Gunter (4-3), which plays at Plano John Paul II on Tuesday.

Fox was 3-for-3 with two doubles, five RBI and scored as Gunter had a 9-1 win in four innings against Grand Prairie.

Eft singled, walked, drove in two and scored twice and Menhkoff walked twice, scored twice and earned the victory.

The Lady Tigers also had a 17-2 win in three innings against R.L. Turner. Menhkoff was 3-for-3 with four RBI and scored twice, Eft was 3-for-4 with four RBI and scored three times, Sarah Beth Jackson was 2-for-3 with three RBI and scored three times and Madi Thigpen singled, walked, drove in two and scored.

Lizzie Williams and Thigpen each singled, drove in two and scored during a 7-6 victory in three innings against Grapevine Faith Christian. Jackson doubled, drove in a run and scored and Bailey Ivey singled and drove in a run.

Gunter also had a 5-2 loss in four innings against Bishop Lynch. Fox singled, walked and drove in two while Eft doubled and scored.