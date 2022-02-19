College Roundup — AC women's hoops wins; Grayson baseball splits

Herald Democrat

GEORGETOWN — Sarah Gwin scored 11 points as Austin College closed out the regular season with a 51-46 victory against Southwestern in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

Natalie McCoy totaled eight points and five rebounds, Naomi Anamekwe chipped in six points and seven rebounds and Lauren Traylor finished with five points and 11 rebounds for fifth-place Austin College (9-15, 8-8), which hosts the SCAC Tournament starting on Friday.

The ‘Roos will face Schreiner in a quarterfinal at 5 p.m. on Friday.

GAC

Ouachita Baptist 59, Southeastern Oklahoma State 53

DURANT, Okla. — Briley Moon finished with 24 points and seven rebounds but Southeastern Oklahoma State suffered a 59-53 loss to Ouachita Baptist in Great American Conference action at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Kamryn Cantwell totaled six points, four assists and three steals, Caitlin Kobiske scored six points and Chandler Kemp finished with six rebounds and three assists for the Savage Storm (10-16, 8-12), who host Oklahoma Baptist on Thursday night.

Men

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 72, Ouachita Baptist 56

DURANT, Okla. — Ante Brzovic totaled 20 points and 19 rebounds for his 10th double-double as Southeastern Oklahoma State pulled away for a 72-56 win over Ouachita Baptist in Great American Conference action at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Bobby Johnson was next with 17 points while Jett Sternberger added 12 points and Adam Dworsky had 10 points and nine assists for the Savage Storm (19-5, 14-4), who play at East Central on Sunday afternoon.

SCAC

Southwestern 79, Austin College 73

GEORGETOWN — Jason Jones Jr. had 14 points and seven rebounds but Austin College came up just short in a 79-73 loss against Southwestern in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action to end the regular season.

Jaylyn Cleamons also scored 14 points while Tristan Dick finished with 13 points and seven rebounds and Chanston Goodman and Jake Patin totaled eight points apiece for the ‘Roos (5-20, 2-14), who ended the season on an 11-game losing streak.

Baseball

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 11, No. 14 Arkansas Tech 4

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State won the rubber match of its series with 14th-ranked Arkansas Tech to open Great American Conference play, 11-4, after dropping the middle contest, 15-2, at Mike Metheny Field.

In the victory, Angel Ochoa and Blake McQuain each collected three hits while Brett Gonzalez added two hits, Bryce McDermott drove in three runs and Cole Canuteson earned the win in relief, allowing a run on three hits with seven strikeouts in four and two-thirds innings.

In the loss, Reid Rice collected two hits while Gonzalez and Dylan Herd each drove in runs for the Savage Storm (9-3, 2-1), who host Rogers State on Tuesday afternoon.

NTCC Tournament

Alvin 6, Grayson 2

MOUNT PLEASANT —Albert Serrano walked twice and scored during Grayson College’s 6-2 loss Alvin College to close the first day of the NTCC Tournament.

Noah Brewer doubled, Brandon Howell walked and drove in a run and Ian Collier singled and walked for the Vikings (5-4), who play Galveston College on Sunday afternoon.

Grayson started the day with an 8-0 victory against host Northeast Texas Community College. Chris Benavides and Rye Gunter combined on the two-hitter while Connor McGinnis was 3-for-3 and a homer shy of the cycle, walked, drove in two and scored, J.D. Gregson was 2-for-4 with a home run, double and four RBI and Serrano was 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a run.