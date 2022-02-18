Soccer Roundup — Sherman sides shut out by Prosper Rock Hill

Herald Democrat

The Sherman Bearcats suffered a 2-0 loss against second-place Prosper Rock Hill to open the second half of District 10-5A action at SHS.

Prosper Rock Hill (12-4, 7-1) got on the board just shy of the 27th minute for a 1-0 half-time advantage and then added an insurance goal during the middle of the second half.

Sherman (6-7-3, 2-5-1) travels to first-place McKinney North on Tuesday night.

Girls

District 10-5A

Prosper Rock Hill 9, Sherman 0

In Prosper, the Sherman Lady Bearcats suffered a shutout loss against first-place Prosper Rock Hill to kick off the second half of district play.

Sherman (3-10-2, 0-7-1) will host fourth-place McKinney North on Tuesday night.

Prosper Rock Hill (14-0-1, 7-0-1) remained a point in front of Lovejoy atop the 10-5A standings.