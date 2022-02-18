Pottsboro's Lawler latest Texoman to get a Super Bowl ring

In the latter stages of Super Bowl LVI, it looked like the Los Angeles Rams were going to fall just short of winning a title for the second time in four years. But this time, when the final seconds ticked off the clock, another Texoman had joined an exclusive club — NFL champion.

“It’s been pretty wild. I’ve always tried to be present in the moment. I’ve really tried to soak everything in,” Rams linebacker Justin Lawler said. “After losing in 2018, you never know if you’re going to be back. Winning the Super Bowl is a life-long dream. This is kinda surreal.”

What had been an up-and-down season personally for the Pottsboro native ended in the best way possible when the Los Angeles Rams rallied for a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this week on the sport’s biggest stage.

By the end of his first year in the NFL, Lawler was in position to earn a championship ring. It was a whirlwind start to a career that has had some twists and turns to the point where Lawler was celebrating on a confetti-covered SoFi Stadium field late Sunday night and in a parade through the streets of L.A. on Wednesday.

But unfortunately Lawler wasn’t able to play a snap in this Super Bowl. In the three seasons since his rookie year, he has played just a total of three games. He missed all of the 2019 and 2020 seasons because of foot injuries suffered before the first game.

Then this year he played well in the preseason but started on the practice squad, a place he made multiple trips to, spent much of the latter part of December on the COVID-19 list and in his season debut in late September — his first real action since the Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots — he suffered a broken hand and needed surgery.

“It’s inevitable that things are going to happen,” Lawler said. “That’s something you have to prepare for mentally and spiritually.”

Lawler got into just three games, the last in Week 4 in early October.

“I knew when the season started what they had planned for me,” Lawler said. “It was kinda disappointing but it takes everyone to come together to have success.

“Early every week I would find out if I was playing or not and if I wasn’t I was doing everything I can to make sure the offensive players are ready and got the looks they needed for the game. I’m proud of the small role I was able to play.”

Lawler had played in every game — regular and postseason — of his rookie year mainly on special teams all the way to the Super Bowl. He had six total tackles, one for a loss, and it was a good start for a young player trying to fit in on a star-studded defense.

At the beginning of that season, Lawler was just happy to be on the roster. He was taken in the seventh round of the Draft with the 244th overall pick, which was 12 selections before the end, out of SMU and would be making the switch from defensive end to linebacker.

The challenges he faced in 2021 came from different directions but the team was still expecting to do great things. The off-season acquisition of quarterback Matthew Stafford, along with the pre-deadline trades to add defensive end Von Miller and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. showed everyone, including all members of the organization, how serious the title chase would be.

“We expected to win the Super Bowl,” Lawler said. “Those guys are big names for a reason. They’re special players and special people as well.”

So even though Lawler did not see much playing time, he was doing what he could to help the franchise reach its ultimate goal — especially when it came down to the final minutes of the Super Bowl.

“You’ve got the ebbs and flows of the game and you’re trying to coach the guys; I tried to watch stuff for the defense,” Lawler said. “You try not to get caught up in what’s happening. Then you immediately look to the people you’ve done it with, guys you have so much love for.”

Lawler is the latest in a line of Texomans to earn a Super Bowl win.

Denison’s Jordan Taylor was the most recent after getting his as a practice squad player and Peyton Manning’s personal workout receiver with the Denver Broncos at the end of the 2015 season.

Sherman’s Hunter Smith and Charlie Johnson were teammates when they won it all after the 2005 season with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Rams will enter the upcoming season looking to defend their title. There will be changes to the roster and there is a chance that Lawler might be on another team — his rookie contract is over and he hopes to make up for the lost time injuries have cost him recently.

Free agency starts less than a month from now and the main period where players can sign with new teams will run from March 16 to April 22 in the lead-up to the draft — which starts April 28.

“Technically I don’t have a job. I’ve got to figure out a way to get on a roster,” Lawler said. “The money’s all fine and dandy but you play the game to play the game, not be on the sidelines.”