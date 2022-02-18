Gunter knocks out Whitesboro behind Esnard's early explosion

During the past two seasons Blakely Esnard has run Gunter’s offense to the brink of the state tournament and is looking to get her squad there later this month to close out her senior year.

And while on many occasions she has been asked to distribute the ball, the Lady Tigers turned to Esnard for her shooting ability to help advance to the next round.

Esnard finished with four three-pointers and scored all of her 16 points in the first half as leading scorer Alyssa Tarpley was saddled with foul trouble to lift Gunter to a big lead on the way to a 52-26 victory over the Whitesboro Lady Bearcats in a Class 3A Region II area round match-up for the first playoff game hosted at the new Sherman High School.

“We needed her to play well. She’s our little floor general and she has the ball in her hands all the time but she’s got to be a scorer for us,” GHS head coach Katie Stinton said. “She was super aggressive. She knew we needed her to score.”

Gunter (27-8) advances to face Edgewood, which eliminated S&S, in the region quarterfinals for a re-match of the same round last season during the Lady Tigers’ run to the region final.

Libby Langford had nine points and A’niyah Shaw added six points for Whitesboro (27-9), which was looking to reach region quarterfinals for first time since 2001. It was the second straight year the Lady Bearcats were eliminated by Gunter in the second round.

Tarpley also finished with 16 points while Rhyan Pogue added 10 points and Kinley Johnson totaled seven points for the Lady Tigers, who are in the third round for the second straight season.

A 12-0 run which covered the first and second quarter broke the game open. Gunter gained full control after building the 20-6 advantage and the gap widened throughout the second stanza.

“We’ve struggled shooting the basketball the last two or three weeks,” Stinton said. If we got back to how we know we can shoot, we could handle their zone. Getting up on them early got them out of the zone and made it easier on us.”

The Lady Bearcats did not make a basket in the quarter — netting three free throws from Langford and a pair by Olivia Hildebrand. Whitesboro hit just three shots in the first half.

Meanwhile Esnard had two of her threes in the middle of the second quarter, followed by Pogue and Tarpley also connecting from deep for a 32-9 advantage with just over a minute to go until half-time. The Lady Tigers carried a 33-11 lead into the break.

Whitesboro’s only lead came on the first bucket of the game from Bradi Gallaway just 40 seconds into the contest. The Lady Bearcats went scoreless for nearly four minutes as Gunter jumped in front for good behind Esnard.

She hit a pair of three-pointers in the quarter, the last with 10 seconds remaining on the clock, to go with a foul-line jumper and Lindsay Esnard converted a three-point play in the final minutes as the Lady Tigers ended the first with a 14-6 lead that continued to grow.

Already staked to a big half-time advantage, the Lady Tigers didn’t do much scoring in the second half but didn’t need to.

Tarpley scored 10 of her points in the second half and Gunter had six straight points to open the third quarter for a 39-11 lead.

Whitesboro finally got on the board with a Langford layup but the Lady Bearcats managed just two points in the final five-and-half minutes of the frame as Gunter went to the fourth with a 41-15 advantage.

The margin never dipped below 23 points in the final quarter and Shaw’s layup right before the buzzer ended up being Whitesboro’s eighth basket of the contest with the Lady Cats nearly matching their production through three quarters in the final eight minutes with 11 points.

It was the 19th time Gunter held an opponent under 30 points.

“Extremely proud of how our defense played,” Stinton said. “They like to be physical; try to bully you with their face cuts. We got a really good defensive effort from our bench — Skylar Pogue and Ryli Bracewell — throughout.”