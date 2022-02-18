College Basketball Roundup — Southeastern splits against Henderson St.

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Second-place Southeastern Oklahoma State held off a late charge by Henderson State to pick up an 85-80 win in Great American Conference play at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Adam Dworsky led the way with a game-high 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting while adding four rebounds and three steals, Ante Brzovic had 19 points and eight rebounds, Bobby Johnson finished with 17 points and three blocks, Kellen Manek followed with 12 points and seven rebounds and Jett Sternberger scored 11 points for the Savage Storm (18-5, 13-4), who host Ouachita Baptist on Saturday afternoon.

Women

GAC

Henderson State 57, Southeastern Oklahoma State 49

DURANT, Okla. — Kamryn Cantwell collected her first double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds but Southeastern Oklahoma State lost, 57-49, against Henderson State in Great American Conference action at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Briley Moon also finished with 13 points and added seven rebounds while Chandler Kemp totaled 12 points and seven boards for the Savage Storm (10-15, 8-11), who host Ouachita Baptist on Saturday afternoon.