Basketball Roundup — TCS squads advance; 3A girls trio eliminated

T’a nne Boyd scored 25 points as Texoma Christian opened the TAPPS Class 2A playoffs with a 51-42 bi-district victory over Abilene Christian at TCS.

Nealee Russell added 15 points and Kylee Ryeczyk chipped in nine points for Texoma Christian (9-14), which faces Lubbock Kingdom Prep in the region semifinals.

Area round

Class 3A Region II

Ponder 43, Pottsboro 30

In Frisco, the Lady Cardinals had their season come to an end with a loss against defending region champion Ponder in a Class 3A Region II area round contest at Denton Braswell.

Ponder (23-11) advances to face Paradise in the region quarterfinals.

Pottsboro (31-5) was trying to reach the third round for the first time since 2018.

Paradise 38, Bells 27

In Aubrey, Bells was eliminated from the playoffs with a loss against Paradise in a Class 3A Region II area round match-up.

Paradise (19-15) will take on Ponder in an all-10-3A match-up in the region quarterfinals.

Bells (23-14) was trying to advance to the third round for the second time in three years.

Edgewood 54, S&S 33

In Paris, the Lady Rams were knocked out of the postseason with a loss against Edgewood in a Class 3A Region II area round game at Paris High School.

It was the best season in school history for S&S (20-9), which earned its first playoff victory to get into the second round.

Edgewood (29-7) will face Gunter in the region quarterfinals.

Boys

Bi-district

TAPPS Class 2A

Texoma Christian 47, Lubbock Southcrest 32

Thomas Barnett scored 18 points as Texoma Christian defeated Lubbock Southcrest in a TAPPS Class 2A bi-district match-up at TCS.

Landon Keizer added 17 points and Carson Russell chipped in 10 points for Texoma Christian (16-9), which will face either Weatherford Christian or Ovilla Christian in the region semifinals.

Lubbock Southcrest finished its season at 8-16.