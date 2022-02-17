Softball Roundup — Denison, Sherman start 2-0 at Celina Tournament

Herald Democrat

CELINA — Ashlinn Hamilton was 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI, scored and earned the victory as Denison ended the first day of the Celina Tournament with a 5-1 victory in four innings against the host Lady Bobcats.

Hannah Grinspan singled and drove in two, Jewel Hiberd singled and scored twice, Bella Palmer singled and drove in a run, Alicia Bohannon singled, walked and scored twice and Carli Mackay was 2-for-2 for the Lady Yellow Jackets (3-0), who continue tourney action on Friday

Denison opened the tournament with a 15-0 victory in three innings against Lindsay. Emmerson Dickinson threw a no-hitter with two strikeouts, Hiberd was 3-for-4 with a double, four RBI and scored three times, Hamilton was 2-for-3 with three RBI and scored, Lauren Grinspan was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Katelynn Martinez singled, walked drove in two and scored twice and Hannah Grinspan was 2-for-4 and scored twice.

Sherman 11, Legacy Christian 2 (3)

In Celina, Marissa Wells was 2-for-2 with a triple, drove in a run and scored twice as Sherman finished the first day of the Celina Tournament with a victory against Legacy Christian.

Libby Cernero was 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored, Ally Baker doubled, drove in two and scored, Natalie Rodriguez singled, drove in a run and scored twice and Emily Parks singled and drove in two for Sherman (3-0), which continues tourney play on Friday.

The Lady Bearcats opened the tournament with a 4-3 victory in three innings against Aubrey. Wells was 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored, Addey Kuhn finished with a single and two RBI and Bailey Miller walked and scored.

Whitesboro 7, Frisco 2 (4)

In Celina, Maddy Cole tripled, drove in two runs and scored as Whitesboro finished the first day of the Celina Tournament with a victory against Frisco.

Tylar Olsen walked, drove in two and scored, Karley Wolf singled, walked and scored twice and Abbie Robinson and Lindsay Hermes each walked and scored for Whitesboro (1-2), which continues tourney play on Friday.

Whitesboro opened the tournament with a 2-0 loss to Denton Braswell in three innings. Wolf allowed a pair of unearned runs on one hit with six strikeouts and a walk and also went 2-for-2 while Brooklyn Lamb singled and Cole walked.

S&S 2, Denton Ryan 2 (3)

In Celina, Ashlynn Fowler was 2-for-2 with a triple, drove in a run and scored as S&S closed the first day of the Celina Tournament with a tie against Denton Ryan.

Grace Hyde singled and Emberlynn Morin walked and scored for S&S (0-1-1), which continues tourney action on Friday.

The Lady Rams opened the season with a 10-1 loss in two innings against Farmersville.

Frisco Memorial 10, Howe 0 (3)

In Celina, Kennadi Barrett singled during Howe’s loss against Frisco Memorial to end the first day of the Celina Tournament.

Howe (0-3) will continue tourney action on Friday.

The Lady Bulldogs opened the tournament with an 18-1 loss to Decatur in two innings. Emery Snapp singled and Jocee McCullar walked, stole three bases and scored.

Forney Tournament

Van Alstyne 8, Birdville 7 (5)

In Forney, Danielle Anderson was 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and scored as Van Alstyne closed the first day of the Forney Tournament with a victory over Birdville.

Jenna Pharr was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored, Tess Cutler doubled, drove in two and scored, Kelsie Adams was 2-for-4 with a double and scored and Rylee Adams walked, drove in a run and scored for Van Alstyne (2-0-1), which continues tourney action on Friday.

The Lady Panthers opened the tournament with a 2-2 tie in four innings against Denton. Paige Scarbro singled and drove in a run while Cutler walked and scored

Carrollton-Farmers Branch Tournament

Gunter 5, Highland Park 4 (3)

In Irving, Shey Menhkoff walked twice, scored twice and picked up the win as Gunter opened the Carollton-Farmers Branch Tournament with a victory against Highland Park.

Lizzie Williams doubled, drove in a run and scored, Olivia Eft singled and scored and Hayden Fox walked and scored for Gunter (2-0), which continues tourney play on Friday.

Community Tournament

Edgewood 4, Whitewright 2 (4)

In Nevada, Kiley Anderson went 2-for-2 and drove in a run during Whitewright’s loss against Edgewood to end the first day of the Community Tournament.

Abreanna Smith singled, walked and scored twice and Kiera Anderson singled, walked and drove in a run for Whitewright (0-2), which continues tourney action on Friday.

The Lady Tigers opened their season with a 14-9 win over Bland to start the tourney. Ashton Long was 2-for-2 with a double, triple, three RBI and scored three times, Kaitlyn Collier was 2-for-2, walked and drove in three, Sydney McDaniel singled, drove in a run and scored twice, Smith and Kassidy Snow each had two RBI and Kiley Anderson singled, walked, drove in two and scored.

Paris Chisum 9, Bells 7 (4)

In Nevada, Brooklyn Blodgett doubled, drove in two and scored as Bells closed the first day of the Community Tournament with a loss to Chisum.

Chloe Russum singled, drove in two and scored, Kylee Beach was 2-for-2 and scored and Blair Baker singled, drove in a run and scored for the Lady Panthers (1-2), who continue tourney play on Friday.

Bells opened the tourney with a 16-4 victory against Bland.