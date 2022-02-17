Lynn Burkhead — Winter cooperates as Denison set for youth trout derby

Herald Democrat

On the eve of this year’s 2022 Denison Youth Trout Derby at Waterloo Lake Park Pond, it’s worth casting a backwards glance to events a year ago when the City of Denison successfully held its 22nd annual Youth Trout Derby at Waterloo Lake Park Pond.

But not without a little fear and trepidation as the 2021 version of the popular youth fishing derby came only a few days after Waterloo Lake, the Waterloo Lake Park Pond, all of the area’s stock tanks and small lakes, and even vast sections of Lake Texoma itself were frozen solid and snow covered.

So much so that my son Zach and I went out to Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge and witnessed at least 10 miles of ice covering the big lake — according to his onX hunting maps app and our line of sight — a remarkable sight I haven’t seen since the infamous freeze of December 1983.

While the ice last February was too thin to support ice fishing, it was also too thick to allow for conventional angling practices as Old Man Winter gripped the state of Texas with his fiercest visit in a couple of generations.

As many local residents remember all too well, “Snowmageddon” in February 2021 brought about several arctic cold fronts, a couple of good snowstorms, a morning low temperature reading of -4 on Feb. 16, and a sub-freezing temperature streak of 251 consecutive hours.

With that sub-zero temperature reading at North Texas Regional Airport — which was just above the -6 reading at the nearby Austin College Weather Station site — Denison recorded its official all-time low temperature reading, surpassing the -2 readings in 1989 and 1949. (Editor’s Note: Last February’s sub-zero reading was the all-time low at the official recording site, although some area records indicate that a -16 reading was recorded in D-Town back in the infamous cold wave of February 1899).

Record low temperature readings or not, as the late great KXAS TV meteorologist Harold Taft used to say, it was right smart chilly.

Thankfully, the mid-February weather in 2021 moderated and the ice melted a few days later. While trout may love cold water, Texoma’s enthusiastic anglers often do not enjoy the weather that brings it to this part of the world. And after the nearly two-week long winter weather siege, they were more than ready to bring their kids out for some fishing fun.

Now, a year later — and only a couple of weeks after the area’s most recent winter storm cancelled the city’s 39th annual Snowball Classic softball tournament — the Denison Parks and Recreation Department has been nervously watching weather forecasts and getting ready to host its 23rd annual Youth Trout Derby tomorrow morning on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

And thankfully, it looks like springtime has control of the weather map this weekend, even if winter looks to possibly return later next week.

With the trout derby going full speed ahead at the Waterloo Lake Park Pond according to Andrew Means, recreation manager for the Denison Parks and Rec, most of the usual information and regulations are still in place.

"Our Youth Trout Derby is once again open to ages 16 and under," said Means. "And we're reminding everyone that all local and state fishing regulations apply and that those who are participating need to make sure that they bring along a fishing pole, bait, a chair, and either a bucket or stringer to carry their catch home."

The cost to participate is $5 for Denison youth and $7 for non-resident youth. The usual mix of prizes in various derby categories and for catching a few of the golden trout will occur once again. That’s in addition to a few door prizes being given away, a casting contest being held, and food and drink being available.

The derby will run from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday morning according to Means. He notes that in addition to several Parks and Rec staffers, there will also be a couple of TPWD Inland Fisheries staff on hand to help everything go smoothly.

Add it all up and there should be plenty of fish catching fun on Saturday morning as several dozen young anglers feel the thrill of hooking and landing a fish, even if they need a little help in doing so.

“As I have mentioned a time or two before, parents can help their kids fish, especially the younger ones,” said Means. “But we want the kids to enjoy the entire fishing experience so that’s not an invitation for parents to do all of the fishing for their kids.”

While winter weather and artic cold may be a possibility again next week, that doesn’t look like the case over the weekend. And that should mean a great event at the D-Town fishing pond once again.

“As I’ve said before, obviously, we have a lot excitement in Denison when it comes to our wintertime trout fishing events,” he said. “And this year, that excitement level is even higher as the City of Denison celebrates its 150th birthday. While the morning may get off to a cool start, the weather looks to be sunny and nice on Saturday, so it should be a great time all around.”

While getting trout has been more difficult in recent months due to a supply chain issue (for the pelleted feed that helps the trout grow in hatchery raceways), Means says that TPWD will be able to bring 1,200+ trout to Waterloo once again including a few sizable rainbows that will make any angler smile.

“Yeah, there should be a few good ones caught at this event,” he smiled. “We couldn’t do it without our hard workers with the Parks and Rec and the City of Denison. And the same goes for our other partners like the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Dan Bennett, the lead biologist over there. Everybody works hard and this is a great youth fishing event.”

An event full of springlike sunshine and smiles most years, and one where the thrill of the catch is still as strong as ever and ready to produce some of 2022’s biggest smiles.

For more information, contact the Denison Parks and Recreation office today during business hours at 903-463-5116 or visit the website at www.DenisonRecDesk.com.