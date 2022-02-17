Grayson County whitetail discussion continues to heat up

Lynn Burkhead

For the Herald Democrat

As it turns out, the topic of Grayson County and its low quantity, high quality whitetail population continues to be a hot button topic, not just in the Lake Texoma region, but all across the state.

While that likely doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has lived here locally for any length of time, the point was driven home over the last few days as last week’s Herald Democrat story proves. That story, in case you missed it, is about Texas DPS state trooper Tarif Alkhatib’s huge buck from December 2021 getting its 60-day score from veteran measurer Ken Witt.

After Witt’s measuring tape did its work earlier this month, Alkhatib’s huge buck—one that he dubbed with the nickname of Shredder—has a gross typical score of 199 5/8 inches and a net typical score of 182 0/8 inches, good enough to become the Grayson County typical whitetail record.

In the state’s overall Pope and Young Club listings, the Alkhatib buck will apparently land in fourth place, behind a 187 6/8 inch state record bow buck taken in South Texas’ Dimmit County back in 2005 by Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission chairman emeritus Thomas D. Friedkin. The other two bucks in the P&Y "Top 4" for the Lone Star State include a King Ranch archery whitetail at No. 2 and a Texas Panhandle bow buck at No. 3.

While the story in this space last Friday about the huge Grayson County buck may not have been particularly well written, that didn’t seem to matter much to those interested in big whitetails or deer that come from Grayson County. So much was the online interest at one point late last week that the story actually had enough online attention to make Google Discovery.

Not bad for a county where you can drive for miles and never see a whitetail, even in the middle of November.

The county and its whitetail resource were also a topic on the Lone Star Outdoor Show podcast recorded earlier this week on Feb. 14, 2022. Available wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, this particular episode was hosted by Cable Smith once again.

On that episode, Smith interviewed Texas Parks and Wildlife Department whitetail head man Alan Cain in a discussion about the proposal from TPWD to open a rifle season in Grayson, Collin, Dallas, and Rockwall counties.

And as you would expect, the topic is also starting to produce more reaction on social media platforms and by politicians as the March D-Day — as in deer day — arrives in Grayson County.

That will come early next month as the public gathers to give its opinion and input into the matter in a public meeting that will send a message one way or the other to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission that will ultimately decide the issue in late March.

If this topic is of interest to you, then make plans now to attend the March 9, 2022 public meeting locally at Grayson College. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and will be held in the CWL Auditorium of the Grayson College Center for Workplace learning at 6101 Grayson Drive in Denison.

Like the other public meetings that this topic has produced down through the years, a sizable attendance is expected, so get there early if you want a good seat.