Lady Vikings smash Southwestern Christian for eighth win in nine games

Marta Duda scored 22 points as Grayson College cruised to a 95-31 victory against Southwestern Christian College in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Viking Gymnasium.

It was the eighth win in nine games for Grayson (17-10, 10-3).

Promise Taylor added 18 points, Diaka Berete totaled 13 points, Maureen Okoli and Sonja Schuch each finished with 11 points and Fatou Thiam chipped in nine points for the Lady Vikings, who play at Weatherford College on Saturday afternoon.