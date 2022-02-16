Bells holds on against Chisum to reach area round

HONEY GROVE — Nearly a third of the Lady Panthers’ games have been decided by single digits and all of their losses not only came against playoff teams, all but one advanced to the second round.

So dealing with a quality opponent and having the game go down to the wire wasn’t a new scenario for Bells.

“We’re battle-tested,” BHS head coach Rodney Ross said. “I think being battle-tested helped us tremendously.”

For the final two-and-half quarters the Lady Panthers had to fight for every lead and although it slipped behind a time or two, Bells eventually held on for a 46-43 victory over Paris Chisum in a Class 3A Region II bi-district contest.

“On paper we’re pretty identical. We really mirror each other in a lot of ways,” Ross said. “We made one more play down the stretch to be able to come away with the win.”

Bells (23-13) advances to face Paradise in the area round at 7 p.m. on Friday at Aubrey.

Bailee Dorris had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Hannah Bondarenko scored 11 points, Olivia Pedigo totaled five points and eight rebounds and Bailey Floyd chipped in six points for Bells (22-13), which advanced for the fifth time in eight seasons.

Peyton Holland and Harmony Marsh each scored 16 points while Emma Garner added seven points and seven rebounds for Paris Chisum (21-13), which was trying to get past the first round for the first time since 2014.

The Lady Mustangs took their last lead on a Holland bucket with 6:13 to go. But Chisum had its chances down the stretch. Twice it got off a three to tie the game — the last by Holland at the buzzer from the right wing that was just long — as Bells missed four free throws in the final 40 seconds to keep it a one-possession contest.

Outside of Holland and Marsh, the rest of the Chisum roster made just four shots and none of them came in the second half. Holland scored all seven fourth-quarter points for the Lady Mustangs.

Pedigo had tied the game at 40 before giving the Bells the lead for good at the 5:24 mark. Chisum managed only three points the rest of the way and none in the final 3:39 when Holland scored to make it a 44-43 margin.

It stayed that way until Bondarenko’s drive nearly two minutes later produced the game’s final points.

Chisum was able to hang around despite having 28 turnovers through three quarters – 13 coming in the third. Bells only led 37-36 as the final eight minutes approached.

Neither team led by more than four points in the second half. It was a slightly tighter margin in the in the third quarter as Chisum went ahead by three twice in the early stages of the stanza.

But Floyd followed a baseline jumper with a pair of free throws as Bells went up 35-32 with just over two minutes left in the third.

Marsh tied it with a three-point play on the ensuing possession and after a Dorris putback, Holland hit a free throw with less than a second on the clock for the one-point difference.

A strong finish to the half by Chisum sent the teams into the locker room deadlocked at 27.

Bells had a chance to open up a big lead as the middle of the frame approached. Floyd came away with a steal and scored for a 21-13 advantage. It turned out to be the largest lead of the game as Chisum began to trim the deficit.

Dorris made it a seven-point margin on a putback with 2:28 remaining in the half but Garner hit a three and in the final 30 seconds Marsh converted a three-point play while Brylea Marshall hit a free throw at five seconds to tie the score.

The first quarter was almost evenly split. Chisum started the game on a 7-2 burst as Holland sandwiched layins around a three-pointer from Brooklyn Atnip.

After Riley Rolen opened the game with a steal and layup, Bells went scoreless for nearly four minutes. But then the Lady Panthers had a 12-0 run powered by three buckets from Dorris, including a three-point play, and Bondarenko drilled a three from the right wing with 15 seconds left.

Marsh scored in the closing seconds to end the surge and pull the Lady Mustangs to within 16-11 at the end of the quarter.