Basketball Roundup — Gunter girls advance; boys regular season ends

Herald Democrat

MELISSA — Alyssa Tarpley scored 15 points as the Gunter Lady Tigers defeated Emory Rains, 39-19, in a Class 3A Region II bi-district contest at Melissa Middle School.

Gunter (26-8) will face Whitesboro in an area round match-up at Sherman High School on Friday night. It is the second straight season the Lady Tigers have reached the area round.

Emory Rains (17-19), which trailed 18-8 at half-time, failed to advance past the first round for the first time in three years.

TAPPS District 2-2A

Texoma Christian 48, Fort Worth Covenant Classical 44

In Fort Worth, T’a nne Boyd scored 21 points as Texoma Christian locked up the third seed for the playoffs with a victory against fourth-place Covenant Classical to end the regular season.

Kylee Ryeczyk added 10 points, Nealee Russell chipped in nine points and Anzley Poe and Kate Turner totaled five points apiece for Texoma Christian (8-14, 4-4), which opens the playoffs this weekend against an opponent to be determined.

Boys

District 10-5A

McKinney North 72, Sherman 46

In McKinney, Vontrelle Sanders scored 15 points as the Bearcats ended their season with a loss to third-place McKinney North in district action.

Kasai Burton added 11 points while Ashton Alexander and Vonte Sanders each chipped in eight points for Sherman (13-20, 3-11), which finished seventh in the standings.

Micah Gibbs and Dylan Frazier each scored 17 points for McKinney North (18-9, 10-4).

Princeton 84, Denison 60

In Denison, the Yellow Jackets ended their season with a loss against fifth-place Princeton during district play.

Denison (0-27, 0-14) finished last in the standings.

Princeton (17-15, 7-7) ended two games out of a playoff spot.

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 97, Sanger 57

In Van Alstyne, the first-place Panthers rolled to a victory over Sanger to close out an undefeated district run.

Van Alstyne (27-5, 12-0), which has won 23 straight district contests, will open the playoffs next week against the fourth seed from District 10-4A.

Sanger (8-22, 1-11) tied Gainesville for last in the standings.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 64, Pilot Point 51

In Pilot Point, Torran Naglestad had 28 points and five steals as Whitesboro locked up the second seed for the playoffs with a victory over fifth-place Pilot Point to end the regular season.

Jake Hermes added 12 points and 10 rebounds, Kason Williams chipped in seven points and Mac Harper totaled six points for Whitesboro (23-8, 11-3), which opens the playoffs against Gateway Prep next week.

Ponder 69, S&S 22

In Sadler, Eli Mahan scored eight points as S&S ended its season with a loss against district champion Ponder.

Daymon Orr, Chase Sloan and Skyler Hogan all added four points for S&S (10-19, 3-11).

Ponder (29-3, 14-0) finished off an undefeated run through district.

District 11-3A

Bells 56, Gunter 50, OT

In Bells, Cooper Smith scored 21 points and Bells outlasted Gunter with an overtime victory in the regular-season finale.

Bo Baker added 12 points for Bells (24-6, 11-3), which locked up the second seed for the playoffs with the win. The Panthers will face Edgewood in the bi-district round next week.

Gunter (21-11, 6-8) was eliminated from the playoffs with the loss. The Tigers, who won just four games last season, ended up tied with Pottsboro for fifth place. If Gunter had won, it would have advanced to the playoffs via the head-to-head tiebreaker over fourth-place Blue Ridge.

Howe 57, Whitewright 31

In Howe, the third-place Bulldogs ended the regular season on an eight-game winning streak after beating Whitewright.

Howe (15-8, 10-4) will face Prairiland in the bi-district round of the playoffs next week.

Whitewright finished its season at 4-23 overall and 1-13 in district play.

Leonard 55, Pottsboro 39

In Leonard, Pottsboro ended its season with a loss against district champion Leonard and was eliminated from the playoffs.

Pottsboro (17-16, 6-8), which finished tied with Gunter for fifth place and a game behind Blue Ridge, needed several combinations to either clinch a berth or advance to a play-in for the final spot. Even if the Cardinals had won, they would have lost the head-to-head tie-breaker with Blue Ridge for the last postseason berth. Because Blue Ridge won, Pottsboro also needed Gunter to beat Bells and force a three-way tie for a play-in tournament.

Leonard (24-6, 12-2) clinched the outright district title and the top seed for the playoffs with the win.

District 13-2A

Collinsville 60, Chico 39

In Collinsville, Carter Scott had 24 points and 17 rebounds as the fourth-place Pirates closed out the regular season with a victory against Chico.

Nathen Bocanegra added 13 points, six assists and five steals while Landon Carpenter and Rylan Newman chipped in seven points apiece for Collinsville (11-18, 6-6), which opens the playoffs next week against District 14-2A champion Celeste.

Chico ends its season at 8-25 overall and 0-12 in district play.

Muenster 42, Tioga 31

In Muenster, the third-place Bulldogs suffered a loss against district champion Muenster to close out the regular season.

Tioga (14-14, 7-5) will open the playoffs against Bland, the runner-up in District 14-2A, early next week.

Grant Hess scored 12 points to lead Muenster (25-3, 12-0), which has won nine straight district championships.

District 14-2A

Wolfe City 62, Tom Bean 39

In Wolfe City, Tom Bean closed out its season with a loss to third-place Wolfe City in district action.

Tom Bean (6-21, 3-9) finished fifth in the standings.

Wolfe City tied Honey Grove for third place and the two teams will need to determine the third and fourth playoff seeds.

TAPPS District 2-2A

Fort Worth Covenant Classical 54, Texoma Christian 40

In Fort Worth, Thomas Barnett scored 13 points as second-place Texoma Christian lost to district champion Covenant Classical in the regular-season finale.

A victory by TCS (15-9, 5-3) would have earned a share of the district title with Covenant Classical (17-11, 7-1).

Landon Keizer added 10 points for the Eagles, who open the playoffs this weekend against an opponent to be determined.