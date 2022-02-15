Tom Bean knocked out of the playoffs by Era

HOWE — When Tom Bean started the second half of district play, there was only one team below it in the standings. It was not a great place to be if getting to the playoffs was where the destination by the end of the season.

“At that point I didn’t think we were going to make it to fourth,” Lady Tomcats head coach Mandi Corbin said. “We started playing like we did last year. We went on a run and everybody was chipping in.”

Tom Bean won all six games in the second half to move into a three-way tie for second place in 14-2A. But the momentum from that playoff push came to an end as Era held off the Lady Tomcats, 48-41, in a Class 2A Region II bi-district match-up.

Era (22-11) advances to face Cooper in the area round later this week.

Samantha Land had 14 points and six rebounds, Emmy Pennell chipped in seven points, Taylor Brown and Kailey Vick added six points apiece and Emma Lowing totaled five points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and four assists for Tom Bean (15-18).

The Lady Tomcats were trying to follow up one of their most successful seasons with another strong playoff run after earning its first postseason victory since 2001 and reaching the region quarterfinals for the first time since 1987.

This was a rematch from the first round last year when the Lady Tomcats kicked off that run with a 56-47 victory.

“I knew Era was better than they were last time,” Corbin said. “I knew it would be a tougher game.”

Kiara Franklin had 15 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter, going 11-of-12 from the line in that stretch, to lead the Lady Hornets while Akenzie Weaver added eight points and Bailee Bowden and Kate Krebs chipped in seven points apiece.

Franklin, who didn’t score in the middle two quarters, hit 9-of-10 free throws in the final 1:08 to preserve the victory for Era.

Tom Bean was in striking distance almost the entire quarter as its biggest deficit until towards the end was four points. Laramie Worley hit a free throw with 1:01 on the clock for a 41-38 margin but the Lady Tomcats would never get closer.

The teams traded baskets to open the fourth before Alexis Beard pulled Era even at 30 on a three-pointer.

Vick scored on the ensuing possession as Tom Bean was back ahead but it was the last lead the Lady Tomcats would hold until Franklin tied it with 5:34 remaining.

She scored again a minute later and the Lady Hornets led the rest of the way.

Brown had a drive and then made a free throw with 2:56 left to get Tom Bean within a point but Bowden connected on a three with just under two minutes to go for a four-point margin.

Vick then made it a two-point game but then Franklin almost couldn’t miss from the line to end Tom Bean’s comeback bid.

“It didn’t work in our favor this time. There were stretches we struggled to score,” Corbin said. “I thought we could have used our size better. We were still okay but we couldn’t get anything in the second half to give us a spark.”

Neither team was able to put together much offensively in the third quarter.

Era went in front 22-20 as it started the second half with a Weaver jumper and a Krebs three-pointer. But the Lady Hornets then hit only one more shot in the final 5:53 of the quarter — a Beard three with 1:51 on the clock for a 25-24 advantage.

Tom Bean didn’t get on the board for the first three minutes until Brown made a pair of free throws to tie the score at 22. Two minutes went by before Worley’s putback broke that deadlock and Vick and Lowing each scored underneath to finish the stanza and give the Lady Tomcats a 28-25 lead going to the fourth quarter.

Tom Bean was able to hold a 20-17 half-time lead despite committing seven turnovers in each of the first two quarters and going scoreless for the first four-plus minutes of the second quarter.

Era was able to take a slim lead as the Lady Hornets managed just four points in that stretch.

Pennell nailed a three-pointer from the right wing to break the drought and then in the final minute Lind scored underneath and Pennell made two free throws with 14 seconds left until the break.

Lind helped get Tom Bean off to a good start and build a 13-7 lead with eight of those points.

Lowing and Vick also made baskets and Brown added a free throw.

Era’s only lead of the first quarter was on its first basket — a three by Franklin — but the Lady Hornets trimmed the deficit to 13-11 by the end of the frame on a pair of Krebbs free throws and Weaver’s layup with 1.2 seconds on the clock.