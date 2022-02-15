Storm pitcher Walsworth picks up GAC weekly award

Herald Democrat

Walsworth Picks Up GAC Weekly Award

DURANT, Okla. — Following her efforts in helping Southeastern Oklahoma Stateto a 5-0 record over the weekend, Amberlyn Walsworth has been named the Great American Conference Pitcher of the Week.

Walsworth, a sophomore from Shreveport, La., made four appearances and factored into the decision in each of them, finishing 3-0 with a save.

She made two starts, tossing one complete game and combining on a shutout, tallying 14 total innings. She scattered 13 hits and one walk while striking out 12 and allowed just two unearned runs for a 0.00 earned run average and while holding opponents to a .245 batting average.