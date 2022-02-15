Softball Roundup — Sherman, Denison start with victories

Herald Democrat

Bailey Miller’s grand slam helped the Sherman Lady Bearcats open the season with a 16-0 victory in three innings at home against Sanger.

Ava Gibson was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored twice while also combining with Madison Jarvis on a two-hitter with five strikeouts and a walk, Kailiann Causey doubled and drove in two runs, Libby Cernero drove in two and scored, Lauren Whitmire singled, and scored twice and Addey Kuhn walked twice and scored three times for Sherman, which scored 14 runs in the second inning.

The Lady Bearcats will compete in the Celina Tournament starting on Thursday.

Denison 8, Aubrey 5

In Denison, Maddison Luper went 2-for-4 with a double, four RBI and scored as the Lady Yellow Jackets opened the season with a win over Aubrey.

Ashlinn Hamilton was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Hannah Grinspan walked twice and scored twice, Jewel Hiberd singled, walked and scored twice and Alicia Bohannon drove in a run for Denison, which competes in the Celina Tournament starting on Thursday.

Van Alstyne 10, Whitesboro 4

In Whitesboro, Madi Thomas was 3-for-4 with four RBI and scored as Van Alstyne opened its season with a victory over Whitesboro.

Jenna Pharr was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and scored, Rylee Adams struck out 10 in four scoreless innings and also doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Avery Jennings singled and scored three times and Tess Cutler homered for Van Alstyne, which opens play in the Forney Tournament on Thursday.

Abbie Robinson was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Keely Hartless was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run and Karley Wolf allowed just three earned runs and struck out 14 for Whitesboro, which will compete in the Celina Tournament starting on Thursday.

Gunter 21, Ponder 6 (5)

In Ponder, Lizzie Williams was 5-for-5 with three doubles, five RBI and scored three times as the Lady Tigers defeated Ponder in the season-opener.

Olivia Eft was 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI and scored four times, Hayden Fox was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, walk, three RBI and scored five times and Sarah Beth Jackson was 2-for-2 with a walk, drove in a run and scored for Gunter, which will open the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Tournament on Thursday.

Pottsboro 10, Tioga 0 (5)

In Pottsboro, Leah Kaska threw a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and was 2-for-3 with four RBI as the Lady Cardinals opened their season with a victory against Tioga.

Kayci Schiltz was 2-for-3, drove in three runs and scored three times for Pottsboro, which starts action in the Gainesville Tournament on Thursday.

Mesquite 18, Bells 14

In Bells, Alectra Mask was 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles, four RBI and scored three times during the Lady Panthers’ season-opening loss against Mesquite.

Kylee Beach was 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple and scored five times, Emma Downing was 2-for-4 with a homer and walked, Chloe Russum was 3-for-5, drove in a run and scored, Blair Baker was 2-for-5 with a double and four RBI and Brooklyn Blodgett homered and drove in two for Bells, which plays in the Community Tournament starting Thursday.