Soccer Roundup — Bearcats win, Lady Cats earn extra point in shootout

PRINCETON — Victor Escobedo had a goal and an assist as the fifth-place Sherman Bearcats held on for a 2-1 victory against Princeton in District 10-5A action.

Sherman (6-6-3, 2-4-1) scored less than a minute into the match when Escobedo found Garrett Wilkens for a goal and then Escobedo gave the Cats a 2-0 advantage with his goal off an assist by Isai Guerrero just minutes before half-time.

Princeton (6-6-3, 1-5-1) scored with nine minutes remaining but Sherman was able to turn back the Panthers’ late rally for the victory.

The Bearcats host Prosper Rock Hill on Friday night.

The Colony 3, Denison 1

In The Colony, Yadiel Sauceda scored for the Yellow Jackets but The Colony came away with a victory to close out the first half of 10-5A play.

Sauceda pulled Denison to within 2-1 at half-time but the Jackets couldn’t notch the equalizer and The Colony (6-5-3, 1-4-2) added an insurance goal.

Kanyon Ives made six saves for Denison (3-10-3, 0-6-1), which travels to third-place Wylie East on Friday night.

Girls

District 10-5A

Sherman 2, Princeton 2

In Sherman, Brandy Moran had two goals in regulation and also scored during the shootout as the Lady Bearcats earned the extra point with a 3-1 advantage in the shootout after playing to a tie in district action.

Princeton (3-9-3, 0-6-1) took a 2-0 lead into the second half before Moran notched her first goal nearly 16 minutes after the break.

She tied the score off an assist from Riley Tillotson’s free kick with just under 10 minutes remaining.

Moran, Tillotson and Emma Ford then converted in the shootout as Sherman (3-9-2, 0-6-1), which visits first-place Prosper Rock Hill on Friday night, picked up its first district points.

The Colony 7, Denison 0

In Denison, the Lady Yellow Jackets closed out the first half of district play with a shutout loss to The Colony at Munson Stadium.

The Colony (8-4-2, 4-3) moved past Denison (11-5-2, 3-4) into sole possession of fourth place as the Lady Jackets dropped into a fifth-place tie with McKinney North.

Denison will host third-place Wylie East on Friday night.