College Roundup — Grayson softball sweeps; AC, Storm baseball lose

J.T. Smith was 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and drove in four as Grayson College earned a 7-4 victory over Murray State College to sweep a home non-conference double-header.

Amiah Galcatcher was 2-for-3, Tara Stewart singled, walked, dove in a run and scored twice and Kenna Collett doubled, drove in a run and scored for the Lady Vikings (5-1), who host Connors State in double-header on Thursday.

Grayson started with a 10-5 victory as Stewart went 2-for-4, homered twice and drove in three.

Collett was 3-for-4 and a triple shy of the cycle with three RBI, Galcatcher was 3-for-3 with two RBI and scored twice, Hailey Vess homered and drove in two and Smith doubled, walked and scored twice.

Baseball

Non-conference

LeTourneau 18, Austin College 4

Brant Stuber homered, walked and drove in two during Austin College’s 18-4 home loss against LeTourneau in non-conference action.

Scott Hosmer singled, walked and scored while Ashton Milton singled and scored for the ‘Roos (0-3), who play Arlington Baptist in a non-conference series starting on Friday in Fort Worth.

Northeastern State 9, Southeastern Oklahoma State 3

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cameron French homered but Southeastern Oklahoma State suffered a 9-3 loss against Northeastern State in non-conference action.

Reid Rice finished with two hits while Dylan Herd doubled and drove in a run and Ollie Thompson scored for the Savage Storm (7-2), who open Great American Conference play with a series against Arkansas Tech starting Friday at Mike Metheny Field.

Basketball

Women

GAC

East Central 69, Southeastern Oklahoma State 62

ADA, Okla. — Kamryn Cantwell had 19 points and Grace Alverson turned in a career-high 15 points but Southeastern Oklahoma State came up short in a 69-62 loss at East Central in Great American Conference action.

Cantwell also finished with seven rebounds and four assists, Jordan Benson chipped in six points and Briley Moon totaled eight rebounds, five steals and three assists for the Savage Storm (10-14, 8-10), who host Henderson State on Thursday night.