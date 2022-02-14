Young Sherman roster no longer short on experience

After committing to a youth movement, the Sherman Lady Bearcats are hoping to see that decision pay off during the upcoming season.

When you look at the lineup this spring, it is one populated with sophomores who aren’t exactly fresh faces due to their extensive playing time a year ago.

“Our young ones are really starting to deliver and really coming on for us,” SHS head coach Reeca Huntsman said. “Last year they didn’t know what to expect and now they have that experience.”

Putting that knowledge to good use comes as Sherman opens its season by hosting Sanger at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday night.

“I think we’re ready. It’s always an exciting time of year,” Huntsman said.

The Lady Bearcats are coming off a season where they went 6-20 overall and 2-12 in district play with a lineup that at times saw more than half of the spots manned by freshmen.

“They were just getting their feet wet,” Huntsman said. “There was almost a clear line between the older ones and the young ones. They were trying to figure it out.”

Sherman is trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and the continued improvement of a young roster will be key to accomplishing that goal in a competitive district.

The Lady Bearcats do have to fill a couple of holes in the lineup as four-year starter Emma Jones, who was at catcher for her final season and named first-team all-district, and the right side of the infield — second baseman Miranda Farias and first baseman Jenica Fielder — graduated.

Senior Mackenzie Clark is a four-year starter who has bounced around a couple of spots, including left field last season. She will be moving to catcher and might share that spot with classmate Ally Baker, who forced her way into the lineup last season in the outfield.

“They’ll probably split time back there,” Huntsman said.

Expect the one that isn’t catching to be found in right field.

The only other senior on the roster will see most of the time in the circle as Ava Gibson returns after being a second-team all-district selection.

A pair of sophomores will also get some innings —Bailey Miller and Madison Jarvis.

“Ava’s coming in with the most experience,” Huntsman said.

All three will be at other positions when not pitching. Gibson will either be at third or first while the youngsters will be starting on the left side of the infield.

Miller, who was named second-team all-district, is going from third to shortstop.

“We feel comfortable with her at shortstop because it’s such a huge spot,” Huntsman said.

Jarvis will now take over at third on a regular basis after seeing time at different defensive positions during her freshman campaign.

“She was a true utility player last year,” Huntsman said. “She didn’t have a home.”

Junior Addey Kuhn spent her first two seasons at shortstop and will slide over to be the starter at second base.

Sophomore Libby Cernero rounds out the infield by taking over at first.

“She’ll be a huge asset in the middle of the lineup,” Huntsman said. “Just a strong, big bat.”

Sophomore Marissa Wells is back roaming center field with junior Lauren Whitmire slated to take over in left field.

Natalie Rodriguez, another sophomore, will be in more of a full-time role this season at designated player.

Options off the bench include sophomore Audrie Sargent and freshman Kailiann Causey.

In addition to non-district games against Celina and Whitesboro, the Lady Bearcats will compete in tournaments at Celina, Denton Ryan and Missouri City before starting District 10-5A play on March 8.

Sherman remained with Denison, McKinney North, Wylie East, Lovejoy, Prosper Rock Hill and The Colony in District 10-5A for one more year.

Last spring the playoff teams were Rock Hill, Lovejoy, The Colony and Wylie East.

“We have to be strong in the circle and we have to score runs,” Huntsman said. “We’re not worried about everybody else; if we can do those things we can accomplish our goals.”