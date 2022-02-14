Denison senior class wants to finish how it started

The Denison Lady Yellow Jackets have four seniors who look back at the last two seasons and know they want to end in the same fashion they began instead of the heartbreak from their sophomore and junior years.

The first step in that direction comes as Denison opens the season by hosting Aubrey at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Last season the Lady Jackets were one win short of the playoffs as they went 15-11 overall and 8-6 in District 10-5A, tying Wylie East for fourth place but lost the tie-breaker due to being swept by East in two nailbiters. Five of the district losses were by three runs or less and flipping any outcome would have earned the last berth.

It was a second straight tough finish following the COVID-19 season that was cancelled right before district play started and there were no playoffs to reach.

Denison had hoped to build on the best season in school history with 21 wins in 2019, their first playoff victory in 13 years and a trip the third round for just the third time.

“We haven’t talked about playoffs. We haven’t talked about what games we need to win,” DHS head coach Jeremy Green said. “We are focused on being the best on this day, play like you in practice.”

The only loss to graduation is four-year starter Madison Carter leaving a hole in the cleanup spot and at third base.

Out of the other eight positions, half have started for at least three seasons. The twist will be that many of them are playing different spots in the field.

“The thing we’ve been trying to do is make them softball players — it’s not about you playing first base or you playing shortstop; we want them to be ready for wherever they might be,” Green said. “There’s a good mixture of experience and freshness that’s come together.”

One spot that hasn’t changed is in the circle with Ashlinn Hamilton, who is a four-year starter and has signed with Lubbock Christian.

Hamilton was the district Pitcher of the Year with a 10-9 record, a 2.62 earned run average and 160 strikeouts in 136 and a third innings and also hit .489 with 13 doubles, six triples, six home runs and 43 RBI.

“She wants to keep getting better and she works at it every single day,” Green said.

Freshman Emmerson Dickinson and senior Bailey Cook could also see some innings throughout the season.

Jewel Hiberd is another four-year starter who has moved all around the diamond, including going from catcher to shortstop this spring.

She was honorable mention all-district with a .308 batting average but a .508 on-base percentage thanks to 17 walks and five hit by pitches. She hit five doubles, four triples and a pair of home runs while driving in 17.

With Hiberd taking over at short, sophomore Maddison Luper will go to first base for her second season as a starter. She hit .299, drove in 15 and stole 10 bases.

Hannah Grinspan enters her fourth year as a starter and after spending last year in center field, she is back on the infield at second base after Kiki Carter transferred to Tom Bean. She hit .366 with 23 RBI.

Rounding out the infield is sophomore Bella Palmer at third base.

Junior Alicia Bohannon takes over behind the plate because classmate Camryn Nixon was going to catch in her third year as a starter but an injury will sideline her until at least the start of district play, perhaps longer.

“That is still the best-case scenario,” Green said.

Autumn Mitchell will shift over to center field after starting in left as a sophomore and will be flanked by junior Lauren Grinspan in left and either senior Katelynn Martinez or freshman Carli Mackay in right.

Martinez, who has signed with Missouri Valley College, hit .306 with a .442 on-base percentage, five doubles, 13 RBI and eight steals.

Sophomore Campbell Anderson could see some time at designated player.

“If someone doesn’t do what they’re supposed to do, we have four or five girls competing for that spot,” Green said. “Competition breeds greatness.”

In addition to non-district games against Whitewright and S&S, the Lady Jackets will compete in tournaments at Celina, Allen and Bonham before starting District 10-5A play on March 8.

Denison remained with Sherman, McKinney North, Wylie East, Lovejoy, Princeton, Prosper Rock Hill and The Colony in the same district for one more season.

Last spring the playoff teams were Rock Hill, Lovejoy, The Colony and Wylie East.