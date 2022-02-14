Basketball Roundup — S&S, Whitesboro, Pottsboro win in girls playoffs

Herald Democrat

LAKE WORTH — The S&S Lady Rams earned the first playoff victory in program history with a 41-31 win against Grandview in a Class 3A Region II bi-district contest.

S&S (20-8) will face Edgewood (28-7) in the area round later this week.

The Lady Rams have had just three playoff appearances since 1981 and lost the previous two first-round matchups in 2021 and 2018.

Grandview finished its season at 19-13.

Whitesboro 71, Keene 27

In Prosper, Libby Langford scored 21 points as Whitesboro cruised to a Class 3A Region II bi-district victory against Keene at Prosper High School.

Olivia Hildebrand finished with 14 points, Skylar Brannan added 10 points and Addisen McBride chipped in eight points for Whitesboro (27-8), which will play the Gunter-Emory Rains winner in the area round at Frisco Centennial on Friday night.

It is the second straight season the Lady Bearcats eliminated Keene (17-19) in the first round.

Pottsboro 30, Lone Oak 22

In Paris, Palyn Reid scored 10 points and Pottsboro pulled out a Class 3A Region II bi-district contest against Lone Oak at Paris High School.

Aly Malone and Tessa Delacruz each chipped in six points for Pottsboro (31-4), which will face Ponder (22-11) in the area round at Denton Braswell on Thursday night.

Lone Oak (18-16) led after each of the first three quarters, including 16-15 heading to the fourth.

Edgewood 45, Whitewright 18

In Greenville, the Whitewright Lady Tigers were eliminated with a loss to Edgewood in a Class 3A Region II bi-district contest.

Edgewood (28-7) advances to face S&S in the area round later this week.

Whitewright finished its season at 24-10.

Class 4A Region II

Faith Family 56, Van Alstyne 33

In McKinney, the Van Alstyne Lady Panthers suffered a loss against Faith Family in a Class 4A Region II bi-district match-up at McKinney High School.

Faith Family (23-11) advances to face either Midlothian Heritage or North Dallas in the area round.

Van Alstyne finishes its season at 19-14.

TAPPS District 2-2A

Fort Worth Bethesda Christian 49, Texoma Christian 39

In Fort Worth, Nealee Russell scored 10 points during third-place Texoma Christian’s loss against district co-champion Bethesda Christian.

Kylee Ryeczyk added nine points, T’a nne Boyd chipped in seven points and Anzley Poe and Kate Turner totaled six points apiece for Texoma Christian (7-14, 3-4), which ends the regular season at Covenant Classical on Tuesday night.

Bethesda Christian (17-7, 6-2) earned a share of the district title with Weatherford Christian by beating TCS.

Boys

TAPPS District 2-2A

Fort Worth Bethesda Christian 73, Texoma Christian 49

In Fort Worth, Thomas Barnett scored 16 point during second-place Texoma Christian’s loss against third-place Bethesda Christian in district action.

Landon Keizer added 15 points, Cody Keller chipped in eight points and Dax Foster totaled five points for Texoma Christian (15-8, 5-2), which ends the regular season at Fort Worth Covenant Classical on Tuesday night.

Bethesda Christian (14-14, 4-4) moved into a tie with Weatherford Christian for third place.