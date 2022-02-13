College Roundup — Austin College hoops swept; Storm softball wins 3

Herald Democrat

Sarah Gwin scored 16 points during Austin College’s final home game of the season, a 60-40 loss against Colorado College in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action at Hughey Gymnasium.

Natalie McCoy added 12 points, Sara Putnicki chipped in six points and Lauren Traylor totaled six points and four steals for Austin College (8-14, 7-7), which plays at Texas Lutheran on Friday.

Tedy Reed scored 16 points to lead Colorado College (13-11, 10-5).

Men

SCAC

Colorado College 72, Austin College 59

Jaylyn Cleamons had 16 points, five rebounds and a pair of steals as Austin College lost its final home game of the season, 72-59, against Colorado College in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action at Hughey Gymnasium.

Tristan Dick recorded a double-double with 11 points and 14 boards, Chase Antosca came off the bench to score 10 points and Chanston Goodman handed out five assists for Austin College (5-18, 2-12), which plays at Texas Lutheran on Friday.

Scott Cunningham scored 35 points for Colorado College (7-17, 5-10).

Softball

Arkansas-Monticello Tournament

Storm sweeps triple-header

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Southeastern Oklahoma State softball closed out the Arkansas-Monticello with three victories, ending with a 3-2 win over Emporia State after a 3-2 victory against Maryville and a 3-1 win over William Jewell to push its winning streak to five games.

In the win over Emporia State, Gracie Ore and Kyia Monahwee finished with two hits and an RBI apiece while Cheyenne Mahy also drove in a run and Amberlyn Walsworth threw the final two innings to get the win in relief for the Savage Storm (7-4), who play in the Central Oklahoma Tournament starting on Friday afternoon.

Mahy and Kamarie Wallace each had two hits in the win over Maryville with Mahy, Alexis Lambert and Ore each driving in the runs and Walsworth allowing two unearned runs on four hits with strikeouts in the complete-game effort.

In the win against William Jewell, Bailey Beard collected a pair of hits while Peyton Streetman, Mahy and Kady Fryrear each drove in runs, Mahy earned the win by allowing a run on five hits with six strikeouts in six innings and Walsworth picked up the save.